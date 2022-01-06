MADISON — Max Duckwiler’s 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key beat the final buzzer as Friendship Christian beat defending Division II-A state champion Goodpasture 46-43 Tuesday night.
Friendship fought back from a 10-3 first-quarter deficit. The Commanders trailed 19-16 at halftime and 35-29 going into the fourth before they knocked down five fourth-quarter 3-pointers to stun the Cougars and improve to 11-4 for the season and 3-0 to lead District 4-IIA.
The Commanders connected on eight triples and seven two-pointers while hitting 8 of 10 free throws.
Hayden Potts poured in three second-half triples and 5 of 6 free throws to lead Friendship with 18 points. Duckwiler dropped in nine points while Dillon Turner scored seven. Noah Major scored six on two triples while Colby Jones and Charley Carpenter each hit one from beyond the arc.
Jayden Jones scored 14 points and King Keary 11 for the Cougars, who fell to 11-3.
Friendship is scheduled to host Ezell-Harding on Friday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
