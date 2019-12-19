Duke's 30 points not enough as CU men fall in OT

PULASKI — Jalen Duke dropped 30 points and Asher Blum hit two clutch free throws with 0.3 seconds on the clock to send it into overtime. But Cumberland’s men fell just short as Duke took a three to win that went off the left iron as the clock ran out, giving Martin Methodist a 74-72 win in a hard-fought game from the opening tip.
Cumberland (9-5, 1-1 MSC) led nearly the entire game before they relinquished the lead with just over a minute left in regulation. The team fought hard to send it into overtime, but came up just short. The Phoenix forced Martin Methodist to have 20 turnovers, MMC averaged 7.7 turnovers per game, and turned that into 23 points. Cumberland shot 40 percent from the field, 19% beyond the three point line and sank 20-of-23 free throws.
Jalen Duke went numb as he hit 11 of 19 shots for 30 points and hauled in five rebounds. Aaron Ridley was the only other double digit scorer for the Phoenix posting 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. DeMari Davis led the game and rebounds with eight and TJ Stargell and Blum came off the bench for eight and six points, respectively.
Martin Methodist (7-4) shot 50 percent from the field and went 7-of-24 from three sweeping the Phoenix on the season series. Shondell Jackson went for a team high 22 points and for Tominique Marion added 18 points. Adarian Hudson came off the bench and scored 12 points including big shots down the stretch for the RedHawks. Cumberland did a good job holding MMC's leading scorer Felix Hayes to just nine points.
Levier scored first with a three from the right wing, just his fourth three of the season. Levier later gets in a passing lane and takes it the other way for an easy two point lay up. Phoenix lead 7-3 after the first five minutes.
Duke went on a streak of 11 straight points for the Phoenix. He started it off by collected his own rebound and put up a jumper in the lane while getting fouled for two points, he added the free throw. Duke put in four more free throws and added a turnaround jumper from just outside the paint. Felix Hayes hit a three pointer for Martin Methodist over the time frame as the Phoenix led 18-14 with 7:27 left in the first half.
Shondell Jackson hit two three pointers to tie the game at 20-20. Duke answered back with two three pointers of his own for CU, the first from the right wing and the second from the left corner. Starkey and Ridley added two pointers as the Cumberland lead 30-27 at half.
Starkey came out of the half and hit two free throws followed by a steal in the paint and a pass to Duke for the fast break layin. Stargell gets his first points of the night from the charity stripe as the Phoenix lead 36-32 with 17 minutes left.
Aaron Ridley lobbed a pass from the left wing to Davis for a big alley-oop to spark a quick 6-0 run for Cumberland. Ridley added on to that with a steal and a big two handed jam. Felix Hayes hit a three to stop the momentum temporarily as CU led 53-50 with 5:38 remaining.
Shondell Jackson got two offensive boards on the same RedHawks possession to cut the deficit to one point. Blum and Hudson traded two pointers and Duke hit a jumper to go up three. Jackson hit an off balance three to tie it with 2:19 left as Cumberland takes a full timeout to compose themselves.
Jackson gave MMC their first lead all day at 63-61 with a drive and an acrobatic lay up. 1:12 to go. Blum hits two free throws to knot the game, but Tomonique Marion made a two pointer with 34 seconds left. Cumberland turned the ball over and fouled Marion, but he missed the free throw giving CU a chance. Cumberland drew up a play for Duke who took a deep contested three and Blum got the rebound and threw up a prayer with no time on the clock. Jackson got called for a shooting foul sending Blum to the free throw line down two with 0.3 seconds on the clock. Blum hit both free throws to send it to overtime, 65-65.
Hudson opened up overtime with a three pointer and Duke came back down with a quick two. Hayes hit a deep three from the left wing to go up by four. Ridley hit two free throws after getting fouled driving to the hoop, but Jackson hit a jumper in the lane to keep it a four point game. Duke hit a three at the top of the key for his 30th point in the game. Cumberland gets a huge stop, but was unable to capitalize and take the lead. Hudson was sent to the foul line and hit 1-of-2 free throws. MMC up 74-72 with nine seconds. Duke fired up a contested three for the win, but missed and the RedHawks pulled down the rebound for the win.
Cumberland has an 11-day break for the holidays before back-to-back exhibition games on Dec. 28 and 29 with Murray State and University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
