Dumolhule wows at Bellarmine Open

LOUISVILLE — Cumberland competed in the Bellarmine Open last Friday and posted several impressive finishes, including two first-place finishes by Sibanda Dumolhule.
For the men, Dumoluhle took first place in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.38 seconds. He also took home first place in the triple jump with a distance of 14.99m which is the longest distance in the NAIA this year, qualifying him with A standards for nationals.
Tobi Oniyide took home a second-place finish in the 60m dash with a time of 6.99 seconds while also finishing fourth in the 200m dash with a finishing time of 23.09 seconds. In the 400m dash, Benjamin Nyakudya took home first place in 49.86 seconds, while Trevon Sanders ended the day with a time of 1:58.64, finishing fourth.
Ronald Ndovlu took home second place in the long jump with a finishing distance of 6.88m.
Ndovlu already qualified for nationals with A Standards for his 7.14-meter jump at the Ed Temple invitational.
The 400m relay team of Dante Bertrand, Hollis Edwards Jr., Trevon Sanders and Tobi Oniyide finished third overall with a time of 3:39.05.
For the women, Alana Mack finished third in the long jump with a distance of 5.49m. Notching the other top-five finish for the women was N’Dia Metcalf, who finished fifth with a triple jump distance of 10.11m.
The Phoenix take the track this coming Friday at the Tiger Paw Invitational at Campbellsville, Ky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.