Cumberland junior Sibanda Dumoluhle was named Mid-South Conference Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, released by conference officials Monday.
Dumoluhle shattered the NAIA season-best mark at the long jump this past Friday at the Mid-South Conference Indoor Championships to qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Championships with “A” Standards. The mark is currently the sixth longest across the NAIA this season
Sibanda also finished first in the triple jump with a distance of 14.72m and first in the high jump with a height of 1.96m at the MSC Championships. His triple jump distance of 14.99m at the Bellarmine Open still stands as the third best in the NAIA this season. Dumoluhle has also qualified for the NAIA Indoor National Championships with “A” Standards in the 60-meter hurdles.
This is his second Mid-South Conference Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors of the season and his career.
