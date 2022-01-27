Cumberland junior Sibanda Dumoluhle was named Mid-South Conference Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, released by conference officials on Monday.
Dumoluhle shattered the NAIA season-best mark at the triple jump this past Friday at the Bellarmine Opento qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Championships with “A” Standards. The previous best was set by Tevon Schuler from Tennessee Wesleyan at 14.71 meters and he blew past that at 14.99 meters.
He won the event by a landslide topping eight other competitors.
This is his first Mid-South Conference Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors of the season and his career.
Dumoluhle has also qualified for the NAIA Indoor National Championships with “B” Standards in the 60-meter hurdles.
