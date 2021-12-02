With Jarred Hall and Yarin Alexander throwing them down, Lebanon’s boys may yet earn the moniker “Dunking Devils”.
But it took complete games from those two and the rest of the cast to turn back an early Riverdale charge and eventually put away the visiting Warriors 73-46 Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Hall hit a runner at the first-quarter buzzer as Lebanon led 19-12 at the first-quarter break behind six apiece from him and Alexander. But Riverdale rallied in the second quarter to take a 21-19 lead.
Back on the other end, Alexander drove baseline for a tying layin and Hall scored off the glass to put the Blue Devils back in front 23-21.
Lebanon led 39-24 at halftime and eventually went up by as much as 31 points late in the third quarter. Riverdale reeled off the next 10 points and tried to get back in the contest, but could only knock the margin down to 19 as the Warriors fell to 0-5.
“We started doing some different things defensively during the course of that run, switching up some trapping and things along those lines,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “It was a physical game tonight. Both teams really got after it. We were able to create some turnovers and score some baskets in transition.”
Hall had 24 points, Alexander 19 and Corey Jones 11 as Lebanon improved to 5-1. Jaylen Abston appeared to be rounded into basketball shape just 10 days after the Blue Devils’ quarterback saw his football season end, knocking down nine points. Brice Njezic (another footballer) and Christian Frewin each fired in a 3-pointer and Austen Gore and football player Jack Clinard two apiece.
E.J. Turner tossed in two triples as he led Riverdale with 12 points while Maddux Bodenhamer had 11.
Lebanon will travel to Summit in Thompson’s Station on Friday night.
Wildcats fall short to Father Ryan
GLADEVILLE — Father Ryan escaped Wilson Central with a 52-49 win Tuesday night.
The Wildcats had the ball with 20 seconds to play with a chance to tie but turned it over to fall to 1-4.
The Irish, whose longtime coach Doug Bontrager is a former Cumberland assistant to Woody Hunt in the 1980s, led 12-7 at the first-quarter break, 26-19 at halftime and 39-34 going into the fourth.
Kam Bach-Slay scored 21 points to pace Father Ryan.
Adler Kerr overcame a slow start to score 13 of his 24 points in the third quarter for the Wildcats. Austin Alexander added eight points. Evan Riggan racked up a pair of 3-pointers on his way to seven while Damion Fayne scored six and Ethan Thomas three.
Wilson Central will travel to Gallatin on Friday following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.
Gallatin spoils opener to Mt. Juliet’s six-game homestand
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet opened a six-game homestand Tuesday night with a 58-44 loss to Gallatin in what was a 40-year District 9-AAA rivalry until the TSSAA’s expansion from three classes to four put the Green Wave and Golden Bears into different districts.
Cade Martin tossed in 20 points for the Green Wave, who improved to 1-3.
Osize Daniyan led Mt. Juliet with 14 points while Caronne Goree and Eric Williams each added eight as the Golden Bears fell to 1-5.
Summit will visit Mt. Juliet on Thursday night.
Davidson’s fiery start ignites Hawks past McGavock
MT. JULIET — Paxton Davidson was on fire in the first quarter Tuesday night, igniting host Green Hill past McGavock 65-37.
Davidson drained four 3-pointers in his 14-point opening period, finishing the first half with 18 and the game 22 as the Hawks soared to 4-0.
Green Hill led 21-12 at the first-quarter break and 40-16 by halftime.
Blake Stacey sank two triples on his way to 13 while big man Jason Burch tossed in 10 for Green Hill. Mo Ruttlen added eight points while Aaron Mattingly and Cooper Abner each threw in three and Kenny Ellis, Rex Herman and Jordan Lukins two apiece.
Jordan Hamilton led McGavock with 11 points as the Raiders slipped to 2-2.
Green Hill will host Hillsboro on Friday night.
Purple Tigers tumble at Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE — Watertown took it on the chin Monday night, falling to Gordonsville 54-36.
It was a fast start by the home team which helped drop the Purple Tigers to 2-1 for the season. Gordonsville led 8-2 at the first-quarter break and 20-13 at halftime before the host Tigers pulled away with a 19-9 third period to go up 39-22.
Landon Baker led three Gordonsville Tigers in double figures with 14 points while Braydon Holliman’s 13 included a pair of 3-pointers. Bryson Greer tossed in 10 as Gordonsville improved to 4-1.
Trent Spradlin sank three triples to pace the Purple Tigers with 17 points while Marcus Reynolds scored six in the fourth quarter, Will Hackett and Jackson Thomas five each, Ian Fryer Watertown’s two first-period points and K.J. Wood a free throw.
Watertown was coming off a 61-30 thumping of visiting Red Boiling Springs last week as Spradlin scored 18 points and Hackett 15.
Elliott Davenport added eight points, Brady Raines six on two triples, Reynolds five in the fourth, J.J. Goodall a 3; Wood, Jackson Thomas and Bret Price two apiece and Fryer a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.