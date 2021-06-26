In the weeks since the NBA postseason began and the league announced that it would start the 2021-22 season on a normal timeline in late September, questions have lingered as to who would populate the U.S. men’s basketball roster headed to the Tokyo Olympics.
Stars including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both of the Los Angeles Lakers, will sit out after an injury-laden season; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reportedly joined their ranks this week.
Injuries, of which there have been many at the tail end of this condensed season, have recently sidelined big names such as Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving.
But USA Basketball is not wanting for elite talent. Even without some of the league’s most recognizable names, Team USA tentatively put in place a mostly starry, 12-man roster Wednesday, according to multiple people with knowledge of roster decisions.
USA Basketball has not yet formally announced the team — and has no finalized date in mind for its reveal, according to spokesman Craig Miller — and changes can always occur. But the U.S. will likely send at least one generational talent to Tokyo in Brooklyn Nets star and 2013-14 league MVP Kevin Durant, who will be gunning for his third Olympic gold medal
Coach Gregg Popovich also received commitments from the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, Durant’s teammate from the 2016 Rio Olympics, as well as Bradley Beal (Washington); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls); Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons); Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, both of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Booker, Holiday and Middleton are all still active in the NBA playoffs. Because of this year’s pandemic-altered season, the latest possible date for a Game 7 of the NBA Finals is July 22, just three days before Team USA is scheduled to meet France in its first game in Tokyo.
USA Basketball training camp is scheduled to begin early next month in Las Vegas. The men’s tournament will run through Aug. 7.
Team USA will seek its fourth consecutive gold medal with a versatile group that could see Popovich starting Lillard, Booker, Tatum, Durant and Green. Scoring prowess will be plentiful, with three of the NBA’s top ten scorers this season on the roster in Beal (31.1 points per game), Lillard (28.8) and LaVine (27.4).
The program is looking to improve on a dismal seventh-place finish in the 2019 World Cup.
The U.S. women’s roster was announced earlier this week. The group, highlighted by Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, is competing for a seventh consecutive gold medal.
