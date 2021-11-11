Cumberland esports coach Spencer Claypool announced the signing of Chandler Durham and Sam Bates this week.
Durham, a Savannah native, signed for the 2022-23 academic year. Heplans on exploring his options and finding the best major that suits him while at Cumberland. After graduating from Cumberland he plans on pursuing his dream of being a gaming content creator.
Durham will be a part of the Cumberland Overwatch team.
“Chandler comes into this program ready to work and wanting to help Cumberland bring home a championship,” said Claypool.
He is the son of Chad and Latonya Durham.
Bates signed for ’21-22. A Louisville native, he comes to Cumberland after completing his bachelor’s in public health at Murray State University. While at Cumberland he plans on earning his MBA. After graduating from Cumberland he plans to make help people who are suffering from depression, through healthcare and gaming.
Bates will join the Cumberland Esports Rocket League team.
“Sam comes into this program knowing how to compete at the collegiate level and will help continue grow this team to greater things,” said Claypool.
He is the son of Richard and Jennifer Harpe-Bates.
