Freshman Marlee Dye scored a hat trick with three goals in Lebanon’s 4-0 shutout of visiting McGavock last Thursday.
Lili Martinez scored the other goal and assisted on Dye’s goals.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Freshman Marlee Dye scored a hat trick with three goals in Lebanon’s 4-0 shutout of visiting McGavock last Thursday.
Lili Martinez scored the other goal and assisted on Dye’s goals.
Hailey Burch pitched the shutout on her birthday with four saves.
The Lady Devils will host District 7-AAA rival Smyrna at 5 p.m. today in the finale of their five-game homestand.
Walter J. Baird shut out Southside 7-0 and edged a strong West Wilson team 5-4 in recent middle school girls’ soccer matches.
Caroline Cushing, Jennifer Camarena, Kinsley Driver, Anna Adams and Eva Gilbert scored against Southside while Reagan Denton and Sidnie Cornish led the Devilette defense.
Cornish and Cushing each scored twice and Gilbert connected for the deciding goal over West Wilson. Denton notched 12 saves as Baird moved to 4-1 for the season.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.