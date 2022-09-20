NASHVILLE — Wilson Central played the role of homecoming spoilers last Friday night when the Wildcats escaped Hunters Lane with their first win of the season 35-6.
Central’s offense found it’s wheels early and quick, finding the end zone twice in the first three minutes, and four times in the opening stanza.
Ethan Kimes opened up the scoring on a 47-yard race to paydirt, making the score 7-0 after the Esteban Hurtado extra point. Jase Neuble added the next two scores on his next two touches, finding green grass from 20 and 10 yards out. Snuck in between the Neuble scores was Gavin Mayfield scampering through the pile on a QB sneak for a 1-yard score. The first quarter buzzer sounded at 28-0, Wildcats.
Brad Dedman’s squad slowed down the pace in the second quarter, finding the end zone just once while experimenting with many underclassmen. Antuan McKethan strolled 41 yards to the goal line to make the game 35-0 following Hurtado’s PAT.
Wilson Central opened the second half with a running clock and just needed the score to stick for its first win of the season. The clock chewed away the third quarter and the majority of the fourth before Hunters Lane broke the shutout bid. Isaiah McGill rushed in from a yard out to make the score 35-6 with a missed extra point from Benjamin Gleaves. As the clock ran to triple zeros, Wilson Central entered the win column for the first time this season at 1-4 while breaking even in Region 5-5A at 1-1.
Mayfield earned his first career win under center delivering 2 of 2 passes for 60 yards while the ground game was paced by McKethan, Neuble and Kimes. The Wildcats totaled 294 yards of offense compared to the Warriors’ 64 yards.
Sophomore running back McKethan carried the ball for 73 yards and a TD while Neuble added 46 yards and 2 TDs. Kimes followed with 45 yards and a TD. Defensively, Kimes and Jakobe White added each a sack with Evan Harwell and Dakota McDermott each snagging an interception.
Wilson Central (1-4) welcomes Mt. Juliet for the Battle of the Gateway rivalry to Wildcat Stadium this coming Friday at 7 p.m.
