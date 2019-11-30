Early run launches Lebanon boys past Riverdale, 74-45

A big first-quarter run launched Lebanon's boys to a 74-45 rout of visiting Riverdale on Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Riverdale's only lead was 2-0 and Lebanon never trailed following a 4-4 tie. Both were long forgotten as the Blue Devils ripped off a 26-0 run for a 34-6 lead late in the first quarter.
"We came out that way in the second half against Stewarts Creek the other night and we were able to carry it over," Blue Devil coach Jim McDowell said. "Our defensive pressure gave them problems."
Lebanon led 49-20 at halftime and 65-33 through three periods. Riverdale reeled off 10 unanswered points against the Blue Devil bench during the fourth quarter and the Warriors never let the margin get large enough to start the running clock as LHS, whose largest lead was 34 on two occasions, improved to 3-0 while the visitors returned to Murfreesboro 1-2.
Gaven Reasonover led five Blue Devils in double figures with 14 points, including half of Lebanon's six three-pointers. David Greene was active inside with 13 points while point guard Malcolm Logue laced a pair of threes for half of his 12. Jeremiah Hastings and Jamar Kynard each collected 10. De'Quantay Shannon scored seven points while Kobe Tibbs finished with four and Toney Conn and Polo Phillips two apiece.
"We had five guys in double figures. Anytime you can do that, that usually ends up having a good result," McDowell said. "I challenged our guys to play 32 minutes. I don't know if we played all 32, but (it was) our most complete game thus far."
Jason Nelson scored 16 points and Santonio McDaniel 10 for Riverdale.
Lebanon hosed Rockvale last night in the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic and will take on defending state champion
See Boys/Page B2
Bearden at 4 p.m. today at Brandon Gym/Gibbs Court. Other boys' games today include Rossview vs. Oakland (with LHS grad/former Wilson Central coach Troy Bond and former LHS football coach Troy Crane on the Patriots bench) at 11:30 a.m., Rockvale vs. Page at 2:30 p.m. and Riverdale against Brentwood in the 8:30 finale.
Wilson Central succumbs at Smyrna
SMYRNA -- Wilson Central's boys fell behind in the first quarter Tuesday night and never caught up in a 65-55 loss to Smyrna.
The Bulldogs bolted to a 16-6 lead eight minutes in and 31-18 by halftime.
Caleb Lawrence got hot in the second half with all 20 of his points, including five three-pointers, for the Wildcats, who cut the martin go 43-34 going into the fourth. But Smyrna sank 14 of 17 free throws in the fourth to keep Central at bay as the visitors fell to 2-2.
Seth Beck tossed in 12 points for Central while Jordan Beard sank 6 of 7 free throws on his way to 10. Adler Kerr and Daniel Beard each finished with five points and Maravich Bond three.
Wilson Central will remain on the road Monday night at Shelbyville.
Verge's free throws lift Watertown boys to triple-overtime win
WATERTOWN -- Rayquan Verge's two free throws with four seconds left in the third overtime lifted Watertown's boys to a 70-68 win over Jackson County in the Purple Tigers' season opener.
Sophomore point guard Gavin Clayborne hit a three-pointer at the buzzer of the second overtime to force the next extra period.
"I've had one practice with my football players," Purple Tiger coach Matt Bradshaw said. "We did a lot of good things and a lot of things I've never seen before."
He saw Verge toss in 12 of 13 free throws and pace the Purple Tigers with 22 points. He also witnessed Quanterrius Hughes-Malone,one of those football players, supply 16 points while Clayborne tossed in 12 and Brayden Cousino, the football Tigers' quarterback, 10. Wide receiver Elijah Williams came inside and notched nine points and eight rebounds while Drew Creswell connected on a free throw.
Watertown traveled to Gordonsville last night. The Tigers will make their return trip to Jackson County next Monday.
"Black Eye" Pruitt pours in 42 in Golden Bear victory
LAVERGNE -- Will Pruitt left Mt. Juliet's Monday-night win over Ravenwood after taking a blow to the eye area during the fourth quarter.
Sporting a black eye the next night, the senior point guard left McGavock feeling black and blue with 42 points in the Golden Bears' 91-75 win.
Mt. Juliet raced to a 29-12 first-quarter lead, 47-31 at halftime and 67-47 through three periods.
Supporting Pruitt, who popped in three 3-pointers, in the scoring column were Riggs Abner with 13 points and Mo Ruttlen (three 3s) and Gage Wells with 11 each as the Bears improved to 4-0. Charles Clark and Isaac Thompson each scored six.
Monte Streate scored 22 points and Marvin Hughes 19 for McGavock.
After a break for Thanksgiving, Mt. Juliet will return to action Tuesday night at East Nashville.
Saints sink Clarksville Christian 50-30
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet Christian's boys rolled to a 50-30 win over Clarksville Christian on Tuesday night.
The Saints led 13-4 following the first quarter, 20-8 at halftime and 33-12 going into the fourth as they improved to 2-1.
Montrell Walker scored 18 points for Mt. Juliet Christian. Shawn Link scored 13 and Carter Branim 11 as each hit a pair of three-pointers. Luke Nave and Dylan Harman threw in three points apiece while Jordan Willis and Levi Irby contributed a free throw each.
Malik Williams dropped in a pair of threes as he led Clarksville Christian with 13 points.
The Saints will open their Division II District 4-A schedule next Tuesday when they play host to Nashville Christian.
