Early run lifts Lebanon girls in blowout

A mid-first quarter onslaught sent Lebanon's girls on their way to a 63-26 hammering of visiting Hendersonville on Friday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Hendersonville kept the game close until a 22-0 Devilette run turned an 11-9 Lebanon lead to 33-9 in the second quarter as the home team wrapped up a seven-game homestand and improved to 6-2 for the season, 2-0 in District 9-AAA going into the holidays.
Addie Grace Porter put in seven of her 13 points in the second quarter for Lebanon while Allissa Mulaski threw in three 3-pointers for nine of her 11 in the first half. Anne Marie Heidebreicht hit three triples off the bench for her nine while Rebecca Brown battled for seven in the first half and Avery Harris six in the second period. Aaryn Grace Lester and Asia Barr each finished with five, Julia Manus a three and Macie Jones and Madison Jennings two apiece.
No one scored in double figures for the Lady Commandos, who fell to 4-4, 0-2.
Lebanon will leave Brandon Gym for the first time since opening night at Cookeville when the Devilettes journey to Myrtle Beach, S.C., next week. They will open the Crescom Bank Classic at 11 a.m. CST Wednesday against McEachern of Powder Springs, Ga. The Indians feature reigning national player of the year Sharife Cooper, an Auburn-commit who posted a triple-double, including 52 points, earlier this month.
Wilson Central's lead slips away despite 24 from Richetto
GLADEVILLE -- Visiting Beech battled from behind in the third quarter and pulled away from Wilson Central's girls in the fourth of a 62-56 win Friday night.
The Lady Wildcats led 15-12 following the first quarter and 30-27 at halftime before Beech slipped in front 45-42 going into the fourth as the Lady Buccaneers controlled the second half 35-20.
Deshiya Hoosier hit three 3-pointers in leading the Lady Bucs with 20 points while Mia Dean dropped in 13, Laci Walmer 11 and Bri Ellis 10.
Sydnee Richetto racked up 10 of her 24 points in the first quarter, finishing with four triples, for Wilson Central. Jakoria Woods added eight points while Campbell Strange seven, Nicole Brill six and Jasmin Angel five.
Wilson Central will travel to Columbia later this week for a classic at Central High School. The Lady Wildcats will face Lawrence County at 3:30 p.m. Friday and the host Lady Lions at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Watertown defeated by DeKalb
WATERTOWN -- Watertown's girls were defeated by visiting DeKalb County 47-28 Friday night.
Emma Christensen scored 15 points and Brittni Allison 28 for the Lady Purple Tigers, who also received a free throw from Daejah Maklary.
Watertown will host the AFLAC Christmas Tournament this week. The Lady Purple Tigers will open play at 7 p.m. Thursday against Central Magnet.
Other Thursday first-round games include Portland vs. Van Buren County at 4 p.m. at the high school.
SEE BLOWOUT/PAGE B7
At Watertown Middle, Westmoreland will battle Donelson Christian at 4 p.m., followed by Cookeville against Moore County at 7.
Each of the eight girls' teams will play three games through Saturday.
Friendship falls 49-46 to USN
Friendship Christian's girls put up a battle, but dropped a 49-46 decision to visiting University School of Nashville on Friday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Commanders led 14-13 following the first quarter before falling behind 25-22 by halftime and 38-35 going into the fourth.
Sydney Neal scored 17 points, Ella McQuain 12 and Kendall Burgess 10 for the Lady Tigers.
Rachel Pippin posted 23 points for Friendship while Brooke Jones tossed in 10. Rayven Vaughns finished with five, Savannah Craighead four and Anna Taylor and Hannah Alexander two each.
Friendship will next play in its Christmas Tournament at the Sportsplex on Dec. 26-28. The Lady Commanders will open against Grace Christian at 6 p.m. the first day.
Also on Dec. 26, Hendersonville will take on Trousdale County at 9 a.m., Watertown will battle Cascade at noon and Gordonsville will face Centennial at 3 p.m.
Gallatin girlsknock off Mt. Juliet
GALLATIN -- Gallatin's girls dominated Mt. Juliet from the first quarter on in a 70-39 win Friday night.
The Lady Wave, who knocked down nine 3-pointers for the night, led 17-9 following the first quarter, 33-15 at halftime and 52-27 going into the fourth as Mt. Juliet fell to 3-4 for the season and 0-2 in District 9-AAA.
Halle Jones led the Lady Bears with 18 points in the post while point guard Nevaeh Majors tossed in 10. Ava Heilman hit both of Mt. Juliet's threes for her six while Dymond Howard and Anna Riggs each tossed in two and Adelyn Kendall a free throw.
Mt. Juliet will travel to Murfreesboro to take on Siegel at 6 p.m. today.
