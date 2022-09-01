RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky athletic director Matt Roan has named Garry McPeek as acting head football coach, effectively immediately, while Walt Wells recovers from a cardiac episode on Sunday.

Wells, a Cumberland assistant in the mid-1990s, is hospitalized in stable condition at UK Hospital in Lexington. McPeek came to EKU in February 2021 and was promoted to chief of staff in the offseason after serving last season as director of football operations. Roan said McPeek is dedicated to Wells’ team-first philosophy and that his appointment allows the team to move forward in the most efficient and least disruptive manner possible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.