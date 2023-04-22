Eleven Wilson County high school wrestlers made Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s all-state team based on their top-four finishes in the state tournament in February.

Unlike all-state honorees in team sports which are voted on by TSWA members, all-staters in individual sports are named based on their finishes in the state tournament.

