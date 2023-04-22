Eleven Wilson County high school wrestlers made Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s all-state team based on their top-four finishes in the state tournament in February.
Unlike all-state honorees in team sports which are voted on by TSWA members, all-staters in individual sports are named based on their finishes in the state tournament.
Wilson Central placed five on the Class 2A team. Green Hill has three in 1A and Friendship Christian three in Division II.
Class AA 285-pound state champion Noah Todd is joined on the all-state team by Wilson Central teammates Connor Warnock (second at 138), Riley Fort (third at 152), Chase Fisher (fourth at 106) and Nicholas Mercante (fourth at 126).
Class A 170-pound champion Jake Stacey is joined by Green Hill teammates Justin Muniz (second at 106) and Nathan Downey (fourth at 195).
In DII, 285-pound runner-up Devin Lively is joined by Friendship teammates Tyson Wolcott (145) and Chase Eakes (152), who both finished third.
Four Friendship bowlers named all-state
Four Friendship Christian bowlers were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state team this week.
The top five finishers in the state individual tournament make up the team.
Junior Olivia Rush is the reigning Division II girls state champion. Junior teammate Landry West finished third and senior Olivia VanHooser fourth to earn spots on the team.
On the boys’ side, eighth-grader Brody West (Landry’s brother) finished fourth to earn a spot on the team.
