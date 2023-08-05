HENDERSONVILLE — Meredith Eller led Wilson Central’s girls to a District 9-2A tri-match win Wednesday at Country Hills Golf Course.
Eller shot a 78 to earn low medalist honors. The Lady Wildcats picked up 185 points to beat Mt. Juliet and host Station Camp. Central teammate Chloe Lowe was third with a 107 and London Lomas fourth with a 108.
Wilson Central’s boys finished second as Eli Kibbe was fourth individually with an 80.
Mt. Juliet junior Cooper Gettler was low medalist with a 71. He will compete in the Tennessee State Am next week.
Station Camp won with with a 325. Wilson Central scored 351.
Central’s Henry Siemer was fifth with an 83, Griffin Smith was ninth with a 92, Lucas Ferrara 10th with a 96 and Konnor Adelsberger 11th with a 97.
Country Hills will host the district tournament next month.
Eller finishes 4th for Lady WildcatsOLD HICKORY — Wilson Central’s girls finished seventh and the boys ninth earlier this week at Hermitage Golf Course.
Meredith Eller led the Lady Wildcats with a fourth-place finish, shooting a 76. London Lomas fired a 120, Chloe Lowe 121 and Ava Graham 130 as Central accumulated 196 points.
Providence Christian’s Isabella won with a 3-under 69 as her Lady Lions finished first with 143.
Eli Kibbe led the Wildcats with a 35th-place finish, shooting an 82. Griffin Smith shot a 91, Lucas Ferrera 94, Konnor Adelsberger 96, Henry Siemer 97 and Trevor Katzenmiller 102 as Wilson Central accumulated 363 points.
Brentwood’s Jack Doyle won with a 4-under 68. His Bruins won the team competition with 288.
Drew Eller is Wilson Central’s new head coach with assistants Anthony Ford and Jessie Snodgrass. Former coach Josh Marlowe is now an assistant principal at West Wilson Middle School.
