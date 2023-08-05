HENDERSONVILLE — Meredith Eller led Wilson Central’s girls to a District 9-2A tri-match win Wednesday at Country Hills Golf Course.

Eller shot a 78 to earn low medalist honors. The Lady Wildcats picked up 185 points to beat Mt. Juliet and host Station Camp. Central teammate Chloe Lowe was third with a 107 and London Lomas fourth with a 108.

