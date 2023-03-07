Elliott out of NASCAR indefinitely after tibia surgery

Chase Elliott hoists the trophy guitar after winning the Ally 400 race at Nashville Superspeedway last year.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat/File

LAS VEGAS — Chase Elliott is out indefinitely after undergoing a successful three-hour surgery to repair a fractured tibia, Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jeff Andrews said Saturday.

Andrews said there was no timeline on when the star NASCAR driver would return. Elliott injured his left leg Friday while snowboarding in Colorado. Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet in place of Elliott in Sunday’s Cup race in Las Vegas.

