Cliff Ellis, who got his college coaching start in Lebanon at then-Cumberland Junior College in the 1970s, recently surpassed 900 career collegiate victories when his Coastal Carolina team routed Regent 102-39.

The Chanticleers then got No. 901 with an 87-86 squeaker at South Dakota earlier this month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.