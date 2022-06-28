GLADEVILLE — NASCAR’s most popular driver waited out more than three hours of weather delays to win Sunday’s second annual Ally 400 in a race which began in hot and humid conditions and ended well after dark at Nashville Superspeedway.
Chase Elliott led for the final 38 laps, 42 total, and stayed on the track with eight other drivers during a caution with less than 10 laps left to take his first-ever win on the D-shaped oval, earning the trophy guitar. It was his second win of the season with the other also coming on concrete, at Dover. The win moved him past Ross Chastain into the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Cup Series playoffs.
“We didn’t want to see that late caution come out,” Elliott said. “We were able to hold them off. This is big to win here at Nashville. It’s pretty special. I always try to enjoy these moments because you never know when you’re going to get another one.”
Temperatures in the low 90s with heat indexes around 100 greeted the 36 drivers and teams as well as the thousands of fans for the start of the race. The track temperature was listed at 124 degrees.
Polesitter Denny Hamlin assumed the early lead with defending champion Kyle Larson quickly moving past Joey Logano for second.
The biggest gainer was Kyle Busch, who started last after spinning out during Saturday’s qualifying. But armed with one of the fastest cars during practice, Busch shot up 21 spots to 15th after 30 laps.
Josh Bilicki lost power on Lap 41 and the race’s first caution flew as he coasted back to the pits with Hamlin leading Daniel Suarez at the stop of the leaderboard. Twenty-seven cars pitted just as lightning was detected within eight miles, prompting the race to be red-flagged for a minimum of 30 minutes.
The delay, with no drop of rain at the Superspeedway, lasted an hour, four minutes. But before the race went back to green, the leaders went back on pit road for service, which they weren’t allowed to do under red.
Restart came on Lap 48 to the cheers from the crowd one hour, eight minutes after the stoppage. Hamlin remained in the lead ahead of Suarez an,he wall. At the same time, Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron exited the track and drove his No. 24 Chevrolet to the garage with steering issues.
Hamlin maintained the lead on restart as Lap 56 began. But Chase Briscoe and Ty Dillon collided on Lap 62 with Hamlin leading Martin Truex Jr.
Truex continued his pursuit of Hamlin on the Lap 65 restart, taking the lead on Lap 66 and holding him off to take Stage 1 on Lap 90.
Logano, who had pitted under green earlier, gained 17 points during the pit stop by taking just two tires and taking the lead over Truex going into the restart. Truex regained the lead on the restart as Logano slipped back to third behind Blaney.
Truex was still leading Blaney when the first precipitation of the day brought out a caution on Lap 118. Busch had pulled all the way to third place from a dead-last start by this point.
The rain was light and the race continued as the field pitted. Truex was first off pit road followed by Blaney and Busch. Truex and Blaney ran neck-and-neck for the lead on the restart while Hamlin passed Busch for third and joined the other two to jockey for first place.
Blaney fell back while Hamlin and Truex fought for the lead with Busch running third.
But lightning on Lap 138, 13 turns shy of the race going official, shut the race down again with Hamlin leading Truex and Busch.
This time, heavy rain came with the lightning, necessitating a drying of the track before the race could resume.
More than two hours later, past 9 p.m., and a 15-20-degree temperature drop, the cars were back on the track under caution while pit road where the cars had been parked underwent a jet dry.
The race went green on Lap 150, the midway point of the event, at 9:19 p.m. Hamlin and Truex battled neck and neck, swapping leads for the next few laps.
Truex finally caught and passed Hamlin on the outside for the lead on Lap 171 and held it at the end of Stage 2 on Lap 185.
Truex held his spot through the pit stop while Hamlin’s crew had trouble with a tire, dropping him to eighth. Busch moved up to second and Chase Elliott third as Stage 3 began.
Busch and Truex swapped leads as the laps turned until Busch established himself in first place by the time Blaney spun out on Lap 205 to bring out a caution.
Busch held the lead through the pit stops ahead of Truex and Ross Chastain with Busch quickly pulling away on the Lap 209 restart.
Busch, seeking an NSS win in his fourth series, opened a three-second-plus lead before Elliott caught and passed him on Lap 246 before Busch began the cycle of green-flag pit stops.
Elliott also pitted, handing the lead to Hamlin, who pitted to hand the lead to a car he owns driven by Kurt Busch.
Back on the track, Chris Buescher lost a tire on Lap 255 to bring out a caution. Kurt Busch pitted under yellow to hand the lead to Logano.
But when the dust had settled, Kyle Busch was back in the lead ahead of Elliott on the Lap 260 restart.
Ellliott moved ahead of Busch by a nose at the next start-finish line of Lap 262 and opened a slight lead.
Bilicki was forced from the race with an apparent blown engine with nine laps left to bring out a caution. Bilicki drove himself back to the garage. Many of the leaders pitted for tires. But Elliott and eight others stayed out and held his lead over Kurt Busch with brother Kyle dropping back to 11th on the restart with five laps to go.
Elliott pulled away to a half-second win over Kurt Busch as the race ended at 10:55 p.m., almost seven hours after it started. Take the delays out of the equation, the race clocked in at three hours, 35 minutes.
“It was a long, fun day,” Elliott said. “I’m looking forward to that guitar [trophy].”
The race lasted so long that when the delay spilled over into prime time, NBC turned live coverage of the event to its USA cable network.
It was Elliott’s second win on concrete after prevailing at Dover last month. Blaney finshed third, Larson fourth and Chastain fifth.
Among the prerace dignitaries, NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip gave the invocation, country recording artist Reyna Roberts sang the national anthem, Middle Tennessee State’s ROTC Color Guard presented the colors, singer Kane Brown gave the “start your engines” command and WWE superstar Sheamus served as honorary starter.
2nd annual Ally 400 Nashville SuperspeedwayLebanon, Tenn.,June 26
(4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300.
(19) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 300.
(6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 300.
(3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300.
(7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300.
(1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 300.
(24) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 300.
(9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300.
(2) Joey Logano, Ford, 300.
(8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 300.
(23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 300.
(30) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 300.
(18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 300.
(20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300.
(5) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 300.
(25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 300.
(11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 300.
(16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300.
(14) AJ Allmendinger(i), Chevrolet, 300.
(22) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 300.
(36) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 300.
(10) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 300.
(21) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 300.
(33) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 300.
(26) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 300.
(17) Cole Custer, Ford, 300.
(31) Cody Ware, Ford, 298.
(32) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 298.
(27) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 298.
(15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 297.
(29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 297.
(35) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 295.
(34) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, Engine, 285.
(28) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 269.
(13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 262.
(12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, DVP, 49.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.22 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 35 Mins, 15 Secs. Margin of Victory: .551 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 10 for 57 laps.
Lead Changes: 18 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin 1-65 M. Truex Jr. 66-93 J. Logano 94-96 M. Truex Jr. 97-124 R. Blaney 125 M. Truex Jr. 126 D. Hamlin 127-129 M. Truex Jr. 130 D. Hamlin 131-150 M. Truex Jr. 151 D. Hamlin 152-170 M. Truex Jr. 171-193 K. Busch 194-244 C. Elliott 245-247 D. Hamlin 248-254 K. Busch 255-257 J. Logano 258 K. Busch 259-261 C. Elliott 262-300.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Denny Hamlin 5 times for 114 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 6 times for 82 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 54 laps; Chase Elliott 2 times for 42 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 4 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 3 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage #1 Top Ten: 19,11,12,20,4,5,23,9,18,45
Stage #2 Top Ten: 19,11,18,9,45,5,1,4,12,34
