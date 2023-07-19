Evans II elevated to interim head coach

Eric Evans II

 Cumberland University

Cumberland University director of athletics Ron Pavan has elevated men’s basketball assistant coach Eric Evans II to interim head coach after Jeremy Lewis stepped down.

“First, I want to give God the glory. Without Him, I wouldn’t be where I am and who I am today,” Evans said. “I also want to thank both Coach Lewis and Coach Pavan for believing in me. Coach Lewis gave me an opportunity as a volunteer assistant four years ago, promoted me to his head assistant two years ago, and ultimately paved the way and prepared me for this.

