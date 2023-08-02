Evans names new CU men’s assistant hoops coach

Cumberland men’s basketball coach Eric Evans II announced the hiring of Ross Fleming IV as the full-time assistant coach, effective immediately.
“We are extremely excited to have Ross join our team,” Evans said. “He brings experience at the Division I level that will help our program succeed. I see him doing great things with our developmental team and I trust that he will help preserve the culture we have developed here at Cumberland.”
The Nashville native spent four years at Howard University in the head manager position for the men’s basketball team. He served a program that saw three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year recipients, two conference players of the year, and an Associated Press honorable mention All-American.
Fleming also spent time with the UT-Martin men’s basketball team in the head video coordinator position. His duties included providing statistical analysis for performance improvement and conducting player workout regimens.
He previously served as the director of player development for the Battle Ground Academy boy’s basketball program, working as the varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach for three seasons.
Fleming earned his bachelor of science in human performance-sports medicine from Howard University in 2020 and went on to get a master’s degree of sport administration from Belmont this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.