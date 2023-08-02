Evans names new CU men’s assistant hoops coach

Ross Fleming IV

 Cumberland University

Cumberland men’s basketball coach Eric Evans II announced the hiring of Ross Fleming IV as the full-time assistant coach, effective immediately.

“We are extremely excited to have Ross join our team,” Evans said. “He brings experience at the Division I level that will help our program succeed. I see him doing great things with our developmental team and I trust that he will help preserve the culture we have developed here at Cumberland.”

