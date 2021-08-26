Cumberland men’s basketball head coach Jeremy Lewis has promoted Eric Evans into a full-time assistant coaching position, replacing Mark Brown.
Although this is Evans’ first season in a full-time role on the coaching staff, this will be his third season as a member of the men’s basketball coaching staff. Evans spent the last two seasons working under Lewis as a volunteer assistant coach. In his current tenure with Cumberland, he has assisted in recruiting, player development, scouting and several other operational duties.
“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to be able to move Coach Evans into the full-time assistant position,” Lewis said. “Eric has been a valuable asset to our program the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant and he has earned this opportunity. He will continue to help our young men grow on and off the court, and he is going to be a great ambassador for Cumberland University.”
Before Evans began his coaching career with Cumberland, he was a multi-sport athlete for Trinity International University in 2013-2014 playing both football and basketball. Evans earned NACA All-American honors in both football and basketball during his high school career and was also named DNJ Player of the Year in 2013 for basketball.
Evans finished out his college degree in 2021 earning a bachelor’s of science in sport management from Middle Tennessee State University.
