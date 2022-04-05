If the birds are chirping, the dogwoods and azaleas are in bloom and Jim Nantz has his best “hello, friends” delivery at the ready, it must be time for the Masters, golf’s grandest spectacle.
Here are a few things you need to know about the first major of the year.
When is the Masters?
The Masters begins Thursday and ends Sunday.
What is the Masters TV/streaming schedule?TV schedule
Wednesday (par 3 contest): 2-4 p.m., ESPN
Thursday-Friday: 2-6:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday: 2-6 p.m., CBS
Sunday: 1-6 p.m., CBS
U.S. streaming schedule at Masters.com
Tuesday: on the range, 8-10 a.m.
Wednesday: on the range, 8-10 a.m.; par-3 contest, 1-4 p.m.
Thursday: honorary starters, 6:40 a.m.-6:55 a.m.; on the range, featured groups, featured holes and ESPN simulcast coverage begin at 7:30 a.m.
Friday: on the range, featured groups, featured holes and ESPN simulcast coverage begin at 7:30 a.m.
Saturday: on the range, featured groups, featured holes and CBS simulcast coverage begin at 8:45 a.m.
Sunday: on the range, featured groups, featured holes and CBS simulcast coverage begin at 9:45 a.m.
Who is the defending Masters champion?Hideki Matsuyama, 30, became the first Japanese golfer to win a major championship at last year’s Masters, finishing one stroke ahead of Will Zalatoris at 10 under par. Matsuyama has been battling a neck injury of late — he withdrew from the Players Championship just before his first-round tee time and withdrew from last week’s Texas Open in the second round — which is something to watch has he looks to defend his title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.