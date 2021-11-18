With eight seniors returning from last year’s state runner-up team, Cane Ridge’s boys were too much for Lebanon in a 71-47 season-opening win in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Tuesday night.
Recent Alabama-signee Brandon Miller, a 6-foot-8 forward ranked among the nation’s top 20 recruits, poured in 21 points while Ja’Lynn Lawrence scored 17 as each sank three 3-pointers. Da’Ron Hall had 19 and Joshua McDaniel 11.
Cane Ridge opened a 16-8 lead at the first-quarter break. Lebanon used a 10-0 run to catch the Ravens at 23-23 before the visitors answered with a 12-0 spurt of their own to go up 35-23 going into halftime. it was 57-40 going into the fourth.
“We competed really well the first quarter and a half,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “You can’t simulate their athleticism and their length.”
Cane Ridge racked up 18 offensive rebounds which led to 22 second-chance points. The Ravens also picked up 14 points in transition.
“That’s over half the baskets right there,” McDowell said. “We’re still missing some guys for football that would have helped our depth and rebounding.”
Blue Devil big man Yarin Alexander scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the third quarter while Lebanon’s counterpart to Miller, 6-8 junior Jarred Hall (who has three SEC offers) had 14. Corey Jones connected on a pair of 3-pointers on his way to eight while Rolando Dowell and Wyatt Bowling each had four points and Caden Baird two.
Lebanon will wrap up its Hall of Champions schedule at 10:30 a.m. Saturday when the Blue Devils take on Columbia at Wilson Central’s main gym. The junior varsity will return that afternoon for a 4:30 p.m. game against Goodpasture.
I
ndependence pulls away from Friendship boys in third quarter of Long’s FCS coaching debut
THOMPSON’S STATION — Independence doubled its point total in the third quarter to pull away from visiting Friendship Christian 68-47 in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game Tuesday night.
The Eagles led 9-8 at the first-quarter break and 26-21 at half before a 26-12 third put the game away, spoiling the debut of new Commander coach Jeff Long.
Jeff Montgomery poured in five 3-pointers to lead Independence with 19 points while Cameron Bell rang up 11.
Colby Jones, Charley Carpenter and Kaelin Horton each scored seven to lead Friendship while Casey Jones and Hayden Potts put in six apiece, Dillon Turner five and Max Duckwiler, Tate Tidwell and Noah Major three each.
Valor College Prep is scheduled to come to Friendship’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Friday to wrap up the Commanders’ Hall of Champions schedule with the girls set to tip off at 6 p.m.
