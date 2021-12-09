Explosive start enough to carry Devilettes by Brentwood

Lebanon’s girls bolted out of the gate and led by 23 points at halftime before Brentwood showed up at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court and trimmed the margin before the Devilettes, with Hall of Fame coach Hester Gibbs watching from courtside, took a 52-37 victory Tuesday night.
The Devilettes scored the first six points and built a 10-1 lead. It was 19-4 at the first-quarter break, 33-10 at halftime and 41-21 going into the fourth before Brentwood cut the margin to 48-37 with just over a minute to play.
“That was the tale of two halves,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said after his Devilettes improved to 7-1. “We came out and played probably some of the best defense we have all year. We executed our game plan. We were flying all over the place, rebounded and all of that.
“Then we came in at halftime and whatever we said at halftime didn’t resonate with what we needed to do the second half. That’s part of our team growing up. We’ve got to do a better job and put a full 32 minutes together. But I am proud we got the win.”
Meioshe Mason was an early force for the Devilettes in the post with eight of her 12 points during the first quarter. Guard Asia Barr, who led Lebanon with 18, had six in the second quarter and finished strong with seven in the fourth.
Kaitlyn Lorenzi sparked Brentwood with six third-period points before guard Ella Ward went wild in the fourth with all 10 of her tallies, including a pair of 3-pointers, before the Lady Bruins, who were led by Sydney Ryan’s 11 (including three triples) slipped to 2-3.
“Brentwood’s got a good team.” Barrett said. “They have an all-state player in Sydney Ryan. (Lorenzi)is a real good player. That was a great win for us.”
Ny’lyia Rankins notched nine points for Lebanon while Finley Tomlin added eight, including half of the Devilettes’ four 3-pointers. Julia Manus sank a 3 and Macey Baker two.
Lebanon will travel to Gallatin’s Jerry Vradenburg Gym on Friday for a 6 p.m. tipoff against the host Lady Wave.
Northwest puts Central away in third quarter
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central was within striking distance of undefeated Northwest until a bad third quarter took the Lady Wildcats out of contention in a 53-32 setback Tuesday night.
The Lady Vikings led 14-7 at the first-quarter break and 25-17 at halftime before a 22-4 third opened a 47-21 lead as Central slipped to 1-6.
Emiyah Cobb led the Lady Vikings with 18 points.
Lillian Crutchfield led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points while Kendyle Pickett finished with five, Alicia Winters four, Fadeyemi Okewusi and Akeley Thompson three each and Cloe Smith, Kristen Smith and Madeline Lee two apiece.
Wilson Central will travel to Hendersonville on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
Friendship falls in district opener
NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian opened District 4-IIA play Tuesday night with a 70-33 loss at Nashville Christian.
The Lady Eagles led 23-5 at the first-quarter break and 39-19 at halftime as Friendship fell to 1-5 for the season.
Lily Maggart led the Lady Commanders with 11 points while I’tynashia Bates tossed in 10, Kate Petty five, Savannah Bone and Natalie Major three each and Rylee Agee a free throw.
Friendship will host Donelson Christian at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Franklin pulls away from Mt. Juliet in fourth
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet gave Franklin a battle Tuesday night before the visiting Lady Admirals sailed off with a 50-40 victory.
The Lady Bears led 8-6 at the first-quarter break before Franklin moved in front 24-22 by halftime. Mt. Juliet took a 32-31 edge into the fourth before the Lady Admirals outscored MJ 19-8 over the final eight minutes to move to 6-2.
Lyla Gardnerled the Lady Admirals with 21 points, including sinking 6 of 8 free throws in the fourth and throwing in two 3-pointers during her 10-point second. Wrenn Doran dropped in 11.
Dymond Howard led the Lady Bears with 10 points while Jakoria Woods notched nine, Unity Jordan eight, Kaley Jones and Adelyn Kendall six each and Jai’Niyah Pillows a free throw as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-8.
Mt. Juliet will host Oakland at 6 p.m. today, followed by a ceremony to honor former boys’ star Will Pruitt prior to the boys’ contest.
Blankenship’s 34 not enough to stave off Green Hill’s bad third quarter
GALLATIN — A disastrous third quarter undid the solid work Green Hill did in the other three periods as Gallatin took a 54-49 win Tuesday night at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
The Lady Hawks outscored Gallatin in the first, second and fourth quarters. But Gallatin’s 23-2 dominance in the third turned a 27-16 Green Hill halftime lead into a 39-29 Lady Wave advantage going into the fourth. The visitors were up 9-4 in the first.
Maggie Hale had 11 points and Ed’niya Wilks 10 for the Lady Wave, who improved to 5-2.
Aubrey Blankenship poured in 34 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Hawks. Grace Wilson sank two triples for her six while Kensley Carter finished with four, Savannah Kirby a 3 and Cameron Bryan two as Green Hill fell to 3-5 going into Friday’s 6 p.m. home game against Station Camp.
