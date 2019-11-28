Extended dry spell costly to young Lady Bears

MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet's young team went through young-team pains Monday night as the Lady Bears endured a run of only one field goal over two quarters in a 54-32 loss to visiting Ravenwood.
After neither team could score for almost the first 31/2 minutes, the game went back and forth until Ravenwood moved out to an 11-8 lead at the first-quarter break. That ending was part of an 11-0 Lady Raptor run which finally ended on a layup by Halle Jones as Mt. Juliet trailed 17-10 at halftime.
Ravenwood continued its run until it reached 34-4 before a jumper from the elbow by senior point guard Nevaeh Majors stopped the bleeding at 40-14 early in the fourth quarter. The teams played evenly the rest of the way as the Lady Bears suffered their first loss of the season after two blowout wins.
Lexi Erickson sank two three-pointers on her way to a team-high 17 points for Ravenwood.
Jones matched that total in the post for Mt. Juliet while Majors added eight, Dymond Howard and Ava Heilman a three-pointer apiece and Anna Riggs a free throw.
Mt. Juliet will break for Thanksgiving before returning to action next Tuesday at East Nashville for a 6 p.m. game.
Second-half surge sends Stewarts Creek past Wilson Central
SMYRNA -- Host Stewarts Creek roared from behind in the second half Monday night to hand Wilson Central's girls their first loss of the season 56-45.
The Lady Wildcats led 8-6 following the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime before an 18-11 third period and a 19-11 fourth shot Stewarts Creek to victory.
Zhordan Shannon led three Lady Red Hawks in double figures with 15 points while Zylon Shannot scored 13 and Kamaria Hurse 11.
Sydnee Richetto hit both Wilson Central three-pointers in leading the Lady Wildcats with 20 points. Campbell Strange swiped five steals as she and Nicole Brill each scored seven while Sydney Dalton and Jasmin Angel finished with four apiece and Jakoria Woods three.
Both teams shot in the low 40-percent range, but Stewarts Creek had 52 shots to Central's 39 thanks to the Lady Wildcats' 22 turnovers to the Lady Red Hawks' six, resulting in a 14-0 scoring advantage off turnovers by the hosts. The home team also outrebounded the visitors 25-18 with SCHS scoring 15 second-chance points to WCHS' two.
Wilson Central will return to action at 6 p.m. next Monday at Shelbyville.
Friendship falls to Clarksville Christian
CLARKSVILLE -- Friendship Christian fall at Clarksville Christian 54-34 Monday night.
The host Centurions led 10-6 following the first quarter, 26-13 at halftime and 37-21 through three periods.
Madison Ogburn threw in 13 points, Lovely Alexander 11 and Maddie Byrd 10 for Clarksville Christian.
Rachel Pippin led all scorers with 16 points from the post for the Lady Commanders while Brooke Jones finished with five, Hannah Alexander and Savannah Craighead four each, Anna Taylor three and Joy Osipchuk two.
Friendship will play host to St. Cecilia at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Johnson's 25 leads Lady Saints to home win
MT. JULIET -- Eighth-grader Shinae Johnson poured in 25 points and junior Amelia Lyons added 19 to lift Mt. Juliet Christian past STEM Prep Academy 75-35 Monday night.
The Lady Saints led 14-9 following the first quarter, 42-16 at halftime and 66-29 through three periods as they set a program record for points and improved to 2-0. Their previous mark was 70 scored in 2005.
Bethany Lyons added eight points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Grace Woods, Abigail Eastin and Felicity Keen each scored six, Lily Witkus three and Megan Blackwell two.
Andrangus Worehees led the Lady Chargers with 16 points.
MJCA played host to Clarksville Christian last night and will open DII District 4-A action at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Nashville Christian.
