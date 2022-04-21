Farmer earns MSC Player of the Week award

Cumberland center fielder Santrel Farmer was named Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week after his series against Lindsey Wilson, the league office released on Monday.
The junior from Cox’s Creek, Ky., did everything for Cumberland both offensively and defensively. He hit .667 on the series picking up six hits with one home run and five runs batted in. He also scored five runs and stole five bases. Defensively, he made two of the best catches seen at Woody Hunt Stadium crashing into the fence and left-center field and laying out for a diving grab on back-to-back plays.
Farmer picked up his 50th hit of the season this weekend pushing his average to .379. He has cranked seven home runs and with 30 RBI. He scored the third-most runs in the Mid-South Conference this season with 47 and is second in the league in stolen bases with 23.
This marks the first weekly honor of the season for Farmer. He is the fourth different Cumberland player to earn Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors joining Angel Mendoza, Cole Turney and Nolan Machibroda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.