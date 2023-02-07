Fast start carries Hawks past Lebanon

Green Hill center Jason Burch puts up a shot between Lebanon post defenders Landen Engles (30) and Jaylen Abston (4) during his seven-point first quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — A packed house and thousands more watching on MyTV30 saw Green Hill’s boys lay an opening knockdown punch and Lebanon spending the rest of the night trying unsuccessfully to get off the hardwood as the Hawks pulled even atop District 9-4A with the Blue Devils via 62-42 win last Friday night.

The Hawks, playing before what appeared to be an even larger crowd than the Senior Night throng which turned out two weeks earlier for neighboring rival Mt. Juliet, jumped to a 14-2 lead and 21-4 late in the first quarter.

