Fast start propels Golden Bears to 3-0

MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet's boys raced past Ravenwood 67-44 Monday night in a game which wasn't even that close.
The Golden Bears ran out to a 30-9 lead in the first quarter and were never challenged in improving to 3-0.
"We were ready to play," Mt. Juliet coach Troy Allen said. "It was a tough day (no school) to be ready to play. It's the sign of maturity to be ready to play when it's an odd day. We came out on edge."
Gage Wells sank 10 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter, finishing with three 3-pointers, for Mt. Juliet. Will Pruitt poured in 16, including two triples, before going out in the fourth quarter when he took a shot under the eye, possibly hitting another player's head, and sustained a contusion, Allen said.
"You just got to watch (Pruitt) for five minutes and understand what he means to our team, our program, everything he's done," Allen said of the senior point guard who signed with Lipscomb earlier this month. "He's playing at a high level."
Charles Clark notched nine points while Riggs Abner scored six, Mo Ruttlen five, Jacob Burge three; Isaac Thompson, Josh Keck and Hayden Potts two apiece and Blake Stacey a free throw as Mt. Juliet, coming off back-to-back District 9-AAA championships, moved to 3-0.
"We lost four out of our first six," Allen said of the offseason losses. "We have three special seniors (Pruitt, Thompson and Wells) who are leading the way.
"They're really fun to be around, fun to coach, they work hard, they're willing to grow and willing to get better. That's really all you can ask as a coach. We're getting better. We got a lot of room to improve, but we're getting better everyday that we meet."
Jake Mulder's 13 points led the Raptors, who trailed 41-18 at halftime and 57-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Mt. Juliet played last night against McGavock at LaVergne. The Golden Bears will next be in action next Tuesday at East Nashville.
Wildcat rally falls two points short
SMYRNA -- Wilson Central's boys fell behind in the second quarter before missing a game-winning three-pointer at the final
see start/page b2
buzzer of a 61-59 loss at Stewarts Creek on Monday night.
The Wildcats led 12-11 following the first quarter before the Red Hawks, who shot 58% for the game, moved in front 28-24 at halftime and 50-44 going into the fourth.
Charlie Manley scored 16 points for Stewarts Creek. Bryce Jackson threw in three 3-pointers on his way to 15 while Kaine Severance's 11 included a pair of triples.
Adler Kerr collected 18 points, including four threes, for Central while Caleb Lawrence swished home two triples on his way to 17 points and six steals. Jordan Beard, who missed the potential winning three from the left of the key, finished with 15 while Seth Beck scored four, Zack Markus-Kellerman a three and Maravich Bond two to go with a team-high five rebounds.
Wilson Central went to Smyrna last night for a boys-only outing. The Wildcats will join the girls next Monday at Shelbyville.
Third-quarter press powers Friendship to road win
CLARKSVILLE -- Friendship Christian's boys took charge Monday night with a big third quarter in a 57-36 win at Clarksville Christian.
The Commanders jumped out to a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter. Senior forward Andrew Mathis missed the second quarter with a cut around his eye while guard Bryce Miller had three fouls at the same time as Clarksville Christian climbed to within 20-17 by halftime.
Friendship switched to a different press to open the second half and the Commanders re-established control with a 12-0 run.
"(We were) able to get a lot of guys some court time, including a few who haven't even been to a practice yet due to football," Friendship assistant coach Jason Miller said after the Commanders climbed to 3-2.
Mitch Pelham poured in 16 points and Mathis 14 while Dillon Turner dropped in six, Casey Jones four, Dan Burruss three and Miller, Joseph Meadows, Max Duckwiler, Charley Carpenter, Delanie Majors, La'Quarrius Talley and David Porter two apiece.
Xzayvier Ford's 13 points led Clarksville Christian.
Friendship will play host to Westmoreland next Tuesday at the Bay Family Sportsplex after the girls face St. Cecilia at 6 p.m.
Saints soar to first win
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet Christian's boys enjoyed a good start and three Saints in double figures as they rolled to their first win of the season 69-46 over STEM Prep Academy.
The Saints were up 21-8 following the first quarter, 41-17 at halftime and 54-31 through three as they pulled even at 1-1.
Carter Branim, who kicks three-point field goals in football bagged five three-pointer baskets in hoops to lead Mt. Juliet Christian with 17 points. Jordan Willis scored 15 points and Luke Nave 14. Justin Matthews notched nine points. Shawn Link sank two triples as he and Montrell Walker each scored six while Isaiah Smith tossed in two.
Myron Franklin finished with 15 points, Andreock Vorehers 12 and Zack Keys 10, including a pair of threes, for the Chargers, who fell to 0-3.
Clarksville Christian visited MJCA last night. The Saints will open DII-District 4-A action next Tuesday at home against Nashville Christian.
