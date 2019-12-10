Fast start springs Devilettes to win

Lebanon's girls, a team built to win now, took control of Friday's battle with rival Mt. Juliet right off the opening tip before the Lady Bears, a program with a glorious past but now thrust in a rebuilding mode, went down swinging in a 62-45 Devilette victory at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes took a 14-0 lead in the District 9-AAA opener and were never threatened on the scoreboard in improving to 5-2. But the Lady Bears kept battling and trailed 20-12 at halftime and 44-23 going into the fourth as the fell to 2-3.
"Our student section showed up tonight and was loud from the very beginning," Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. "We fed off that. Plus, it's Mt. Juliet and Lebanon. We've had some battles over the last five years since I've been here. Graduation hit them, injuries hit them, transfer hit them. It hit us, too.
"We just keep plugging, keep bringing our kids along. And no matter who's got the jersey on, we expect you to uphold the standard."
Aaryn Grace Lester upheld the standard by leading Lebanon with 16 points. Anne Marie Heidebreicht hit three three-pointers as she and Avery Harris each had nine and Allissa Mulaski the Devilettes' first five points and all seven of her tallies in the first half. In a rare situation for an LHS coach in recent seasons, Barrett was able to play reserves in the closing minutes against Mt. Juliet. Asia Barr scored six points while starters Addie Porter and Rebecca Brown finished with five and four, respectively. Natalie Danko, Meioshe Mason and Madison Jennings each tossed in two.
Mt. Juliet kept the damage from being worse by going inside to senior post Halle Jones, who led the Lady Bears with 25 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter when she sank 7 of 9 free throws, finishing 13 of 17 for the game. Adelyn Kendall connected on three fourth-quarter three-pointers for her nine while veteran point guard Nevaeh Majors finished with five in the first period and Kaitlyn Bertram and Dymond Howard a three apiece.
"They were going to the free-throw line for a little bit and I asked the referee, 'I hope you're not feeling sorry for them,' because they went through a stretch where they beat Lebanon 13 years in a row and I don't think anybody was feeling sorry for us," Barrett said. "But it's a rivalry game and I'm proud of our kids.
"And you've got to give the Mt. Juliet kids a lot of credit, too. They stepped up and they hit some shots. They got a great shooter and we kept her at bay, the freshman (Ava) Heilman. Halle Jones is doing nothing but getting better. She's improved so much from last year now that she has the opportunity to be in there. You got a senior point guard in Nevaeh Majors, who's as good an athlete as there is in the state of Tennessee."
Lebanon, which opened the season on the road, will play its seventh straight home contest at 6:30 p.m. Friday when district rival Hendersonville visits Brandon Gym/Gibbs Court before going off on holiday tournaments to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Clarksville. In fact, after Hendersonville, the Devilettes won't be at home until Beech comes in Jan. 17.
Mt. Juliet will step out of district Tuesday with a trip to Centennial for a 6 p.m. tip before returning home Friday to face district rival Gallatin.
Strange picks up slack for Central in 9-AAA opening win
HENDERSONVILLE -- Sydnee Richetto didn't have a normal shooting night Friday, but Campbell Strange tok up the slack inside with 24 points in Wilson Central's 54-37 win over Hendersonville in the teams' District 9-AAA opener.
Strange grabbed 11 rebounds to go with her points. Richetto, who announced on social media earlier in the day she had received an offer from Murray State, hit just 3 of 15 shots from the floor, including just 1 of 6 three-point attempts, but sank 6 of 8 free throws for 13 points to go with four steals.
The Lady Wildcats led 12-6 following the first quarter, 27-20 at halftime and 36-29 through three as they climbed to 4-1 for the season despite shooting just 31 percent from the floor.
But Hendersonville hit just 26 percent. Janaeya Mayes led the Lady Commandos with 19 points, including a pair of threes, while Brette Taylor tossed in 7 of 11 free throws on her way to 11.
Jasmin Angel scored seven points for Central while Jakoria Woods finished with five, Sydney Dalton four and Gracen Robinson a free throw.
Wilson Central will travel to Father Ryan on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Friendship falls in Saturday matinee
Middle Tennessee Christian's girls controlled Saturday's matinee from the first quarter on Saturday afternoon with a 56-32 win over host Friendship Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Cougars led 19-7 following the first quarter, 35-16 at halftime and 46-23 through three periods.
Sydney Cooper threw in 13 points to lead the Lady Cougars.
Brooke Jones and Rayven Vaughns each tossed in 10 points for Friendship while Rachel Pippin, Anna Taylor and Savannah Craighead each finished with four.
Friendship will open District 4-A action at Ezell-Harding at 6 p.m. tonight.
Watertown drops 8-AA opener at Cannon County
WOODBURY -- Watertown's girls were little match for host Cannon County in a 63-32 loss in the teams' District 8-AA opener Friday night.
Daejah Maklary led the Lady Purple Tigers with nine points while Emma Christensen and Delanney Hight each scored seven, Brittni Allison three, Madi Reeder and Gwen Franklin two apiece and Alie Tunks and Morgan Bain a free throw apiece.
Watertown will return to the district road Tuesday with a 6 p.m. tip at Macon County.
