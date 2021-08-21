Watertown | 0 | 12 | 8 | 0—20
Fayetteville | 14 | 14 | 7 | 7—42
First quarter
Fayetteville—Graham Pace 20 run (Isaiah Thomison kick), 4:54.
Fayetteville—K.J. Jackson 54 run (Thomison kick), 1:50.
Second quarter
Watertown—Zack Self 1 run (kick failed), 8:51.
Fayetteville—Jackson 23 run (Thomison kick), 6:06.
Fayetteville—Corian Cash 45 pass from Sam Holdmeyer (Thomison kick), 2:14.
Watertown—Brayden Cousino 3 run (pass failed), :15.
Third quarter
Watertown—Kayden Seay 7 pass from Cousino (Adam Cooper run), 8:14.
Fayetteville—Pace 21 run (Thomison kick), 1:26.
Fourth quarter
Fayetteville—Pace 7 run (Thomison kick), 7:16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.