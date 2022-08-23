Fayetteville wipes out early Watertown lead

Watertown quarterback K.K. West finds the going tough against Fayetteville’s defense.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Purple Tigers jumped out an early 10-0 lead, but saw that quickly evaporate into a 36-12 loss against the powerful Fayetteville Tigers last Friday night at Robinson Stadium.

The Purple Tigers wasted no time in getting on the board. After forcing Fayetteville to punt, they marched all the way to the 2-yard line. However, C.J. Potter was stopped twice, and the Purple Tigers had to settle for a 19-yard Trey Pack field goal.

