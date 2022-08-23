Fayetteville wipes out early Watertown lead

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Purple Tigers jumped out an early 10-0 lead, but saw that quickly evaporate into a 36-12 loss against the powerful Fayetteville Tigers last Friday night at Robinson Stadium.
The Purple Tigers wasted no time in getting on the board. After forcing Fayetteville to punt, they marched all the way to the 2-yard line. However, C.J. Potter was stopped twice, and the Purple Tigers had to settle for a 19-yard Trey Pack field goal.
Watertown then gained more momentum as Logan Farless intercepted Fayetteville quarterback Samuel Willoughby, and two plays later quarterback K.K. West scored from 7 yards to increase the lead to 10-0. But that would be the last lead of the night for the Purple Tigers. Fayetteville then scored 22 consecutive points to take a 22-10 lead. Just before halftime Chase McConnell sacked Willoughby in the end zone for a safety, cutting the deficit to 22-12 at the half.
The second half would see Fayetteville add two more touchdowns making the final score 36-12. This is the second consecutive year the Tigers have defeated the Purple Tigers.
Watertown will travel up I-40 east this coming Friday to match up with longtime rival Gordonsville at 7 p.m. at Turney Ford Field. The Purple Tigers lost last year’s game 16-9.
