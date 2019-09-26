FCS' Blair, MJ's Pruitt named TSWA all-state

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat
Friendship Christian point guard Jake Blair has been named to the Division II-A all-state basketball team for the 2018-19 season by the Tennessee State Sports Writers Association. Blair, who graduated last May, averaged 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists as a senior. He is the Commanders' all-time assists leader and is the only player in school history to pass 1,000 points, 500 assists and 500 rebounds in a career.
