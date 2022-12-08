FCS boys fall in district opener to hot-shooting Eagles

Donovan Smith was deadly from the free-throw line and pretty dangerous elsewhere on the floor to lead Nashville Christian to a 66-61 win over host Friendship Christian in the District 4-IIA opener Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Smith’s 20 points included a perfect 10-of-10 from the line and a couple of third-quarter 3-pointers.
The Commanders kept pace during a 15-15 first quarter. But Bryson Holt hit two triples during the second as the Eagles soared to a 34-29 halftime lead. It was 55-46 going into the fourth as Nashville Christian led by double figures during the second half.
Friendship fought back to within three points in the final minutes. But Smith sank his four free throws in the fourth and the Eagles, coached by college basketball’s career scoring leader John Pierce, improved to 2-5.
Brandon Smith also sank a pair of 3s on his way to 14 for Nashville Christian.
“They had a lot of guys who really stepped up and made some shots tonight,” Commanders coach Jeff Long said. “It showed us we got to get a little better defensively and we want to keep games lower scoring to give us the best chance to win. Tonight we gave up some points. But hats off to them, they played a good offensive game.”
Charley Carpenter led Friendship with 17 points while Noah Major threw in 13, including 11 after halftime (nine during the third quarter). Riggs Rowe racked up nine points. Kaelin Horton and Colby Jones each hit a pair of 3s on their way to eight. D. Boone and Miles Fitzpatrick each finished with a 3 as the Commanders fell to 2-5.
Friendship will travel to Donelson Christian on Friday night.
Lebanon’s Hall hangs 25-10 on Bond’s Bruins
BRENTWOOD — Lebanon’s boys didn’t take it easy on former Blue Devil star Troy Bond as the Blue Devils routed Bond’s Brentwood Bruins 65-35 Tuesday night.
Bond, a star forward from the Class of 1987 who later served an extended stint as an assistant under Randall Hutto before establishing the program at Wilson Central, saw current Lebanon star Jarred Hall hang 25 points and 10 rebounds on his Bruins. Big man Landen Engles finished with 15 points.
Wyatt Bowling added eight points while Caden Baird and Chaseton Dixon each finished with five, Marcus White three and Brody Reasonover and Brice Njezic two each as Lebanon improved to 5-2.
No one scored in double figures for the Bruins.
Lebanon will host Gallatin at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Friday night.
Independence’s Jett takes off on Mt. Juliet in fourth qtr.
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet was within striking distance of Independence until the Eagles’ Jett took off in the fourth quarter of a 59-43 IHS win.
Jett Montgomery burned the Bears with 13 of his 19 points, including all three of his 3-pointers, during the fourth quarter when Independence outscored Mt. Juliet 26-15.
Independence led 12-10 at the first-quarter break, 23-18 at halftime and 33-28 going into the fourth.
Tylan Lewis and big man Matthew Witt each tossed in 10 for the Eagles, who improved to 6-2.
Osize Daniyan kept Mt. Juliet in the game most of the night with 18 points. Chad Marudas hit all three of his 3-pointers in the first half and Eric Williams both of his in the second as each notched nine points. Braxton Corey finished with five and John Lloyd two as the Golden Bears fell to 3-6.
Mt. Juliet will host Riverdale tonight.
Green Wave roars from way behind in fourth to overtake Green Hill
MT. JULIET — After trailing the first three quarters, Gallatin roared from behind in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to overtake host Green Hill 53-48.
Green Hill led 41-30 going into the fourth before the Green Wave used a 23-7 final eight minutes to ground the Hawks.
DeCosta Ricks sank six free throws in the fourth to wrap up his 24-point night while A.J. Davis drained eight of his 11 foul shots down the stretch as he finished with 17. Cannon Hale hit two 3-pointers during the final eight minutes as well as Gallatin moved to 7-0.
The Hawks, who led 14-10 eight minutes in and 31-24 at halftime, were led by Garrett Brown’s 16 points, which included three triples, which all came in the first three periods. Jason Burch threw in 13 and Kenny Ellis 10. Parker Overath, Antjuan Welch and Niko Duffie each dropped in three points as Green Hill fell to 4-3.
Green Hill will travel to Station Camp on Friday night.
Purple Tigers fall to unbeaten
Cascade
WARTRACE — Watertown was little match for undefeated Cascade in a 68-38 loss Monday night.
Cascade led 11-5 at the first-quarter break, 33-17 at halftime and 54-30 through three as the Champions improved to 6-0.
Lucas Clanton connected on three 3-pointers in leading Cascade with 20 points while Thomas Gentry added 11, also hitting a trio of triples.
Trent Spradlin sank four 3s in leading Watertown with 16 points while Chase McConnell collected 10, J.J. Goodall and Greer Davis four each and K.J. Wood and Kory Smith two apiece as the Purple Tigers slipped to 3-4.
Watertown will travel to McMinnville tonight to take on Boyd Christian.
Pope Prep buries Friendship in second half
HENDERSONVILLE — Pope John Paul II pulled away from visiting Friendship Christian in the second half of a 76-45 win last Friday night.
The Commanders climbed from a 20-6 first-quarter hole to a 28-24 halftime lead. But there was no digging out of Pope Prep’s 52-17 second half as Friendship fell to 2-4.
Trey Pearson poured in 19 points and Fred Bailey 13 for Pope Prep. Blaine Borum buried four 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter, for his 12 while Jaron Talley tossed in 10, including a pair of 3s, as the Knights improved to 8-1.
Colby Jones tossed in 12 of his 15 points, including two of his three 3s, in the second quarter for Friendship while Noah Major managed 10, including a pair of triples. Charley Carpenter collected seven points, Caleb Kring four, Kaelin Horton and Sam Duckwiler a 3 apiece, D. Boone two and Riggs Rowe a free throw.
Friendship hosted Nashville Christian on Tuesday night in the District 4-IIA opener. The Commanders will travel to Donelson Christian on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.