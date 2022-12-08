FCS boys fall in district opener to hot-shooting Eagles

Friendship Christian forward Riggs Rowe reaches high for a third-quarter defensive rebound.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Donovan Smith was deadly from the free-throw line and pretty dangerous elsewhere on the floor to lead Nashville Christian to a 66-61 win over host Friendship Christian in the District 4-IIA opener Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Smith’s 20 points included a perfect 10-of-10 from the line and a couple of third-quarter 3-pointers.

