FCS-grad Hayslip puts up power data for MLB

Former Friendship Christian slugger Camden Hayslip is among a select group of draft-eligible players showing their wares and leaving data for teams to pore over at the MLB Draft Combine in Cary, N.C., this week.
The left-handed hitter, who has signed to play collegiately for Alabama, had the third-highest exit velocity Wednesday with 95.3 mph in 15 batted balls, the highest average distance of batted balls at 326 feet (with a long of 396) and had 11 hard-hit balls out of the 15, according to Rapsodo tracking.
In more traditional numbers, the left-hander batted .442 with 12 home runs and 39 batted in for Friendship last spring.
He was also their No. 1 pitcher. And while pitching won’t be in his future, the fact he can throw hard will help him as an outfielder, as he’s projected to play right field, according to a scouting report on MLB.com, which also says he could produce 25-30 home runs in a season.
He is projected as the 175th player picked, but the report also says a team which believes he can develop his power could drafted in the third round.
Baseball America has the 6-foot-3 Hayslip ranked No. 120 (early fifth round), saying, “It sounds a little different coming off the bat of Camden Hayslip.”
The draft, shortened to 20 rounds this year, will be held July 11-13 for the first time, in conjunction with the All-Star Game, instead of its traditional June period, which has already passed.
(0) comments
