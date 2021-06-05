While Wilson Central-graduate Cullen Smith tries to help top-seeded Arkansas advance in the NCAA tournament and Mt. Juliet’s Sean Hunley do likewise from Tennessee’s bullpen, several Wilson Countians are part of Trevecca’s joyride to the Division II College World Series which begins today in Cary, N.C.Leading the way from the Wilson delegation is third-baseman Joseph McNamee, the third baseman from Friendship Christian who had three hits and two RBI in the Trojans’ region championship win over Davenport.
For the season, the senior is batting .344 with a home run and 19 RBI in 40 games.
McNamee played two seasons for new Cumberland coach Ryan Hunt at Vol State before transferring to Trevecca.
Also on the Trevecca roster are infielders Daniel Lucas and Tarver Hayslip and outfielder Braden Reece, all listed as freshmen, from Friendship; former Mt. Juliet pitchers Hayden Robbins and Carson McClure and left-hander Cole Alsup from Mt. Juliet Christian.
Trevecca will face Tampa at 1 p.m. CDT today.
