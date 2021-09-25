LAFAYETTE — Friendship Christian senior Hope Ilias won the girls’ high school division of the MSCCA Mid-Week Cross Country Meet at Macon County High School on Tuesday. Ilias broke the tape in 21:10.
Watertown junior Greer Davis finished second in the boys’ race with a time of 19:25, seven seconds behind Macon County’s Matthew Evans.
Winfree Bryant eighth-grader Rafe Ater won the middle school boys’ race in 13:15. Friendship seventh-grader Reese Staggs took the girls’ race in 14:31.
Watertown’s boys won the team competition with 20 points. Friendship was third with 53.
Winfree Bryant won the middle school boys’ race with 56, two ahead of Friendship while Walter J. Baird had 101 and Watertown 131. The Aviators also won the girls’ competition, 10 points ahead of their crosstown-rival Lady Devils from WJB.
Here are results involving Wilson County runners and teams:
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
1. Hope Ilias, Friendship, 21:10
3. Autumn Thomas, Friendship, 24:01
7. Molly Burress, Watertown, 26:49
32. Nancy Caroline Thomas, Watertown, 37:54
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Individuals
2. Greer Davis, Watertown, 19:25
4. Matthew McKinley, Watertown, 19:37
8. Jay Roderick, Watertown, 21:27
9. Dylan Hight, Watertown, 21:30
11. Logan Swaney, Friendship, 22:00
12. Gabe Heronimus, Friendship, 22:11
17. Logan Hackett, Watertown, 22:55
20. Gavin Boyle, Friendship, 23:10
25. Jess Riddle, Watertown, 24:24
26. Jon Richerson, Friendship, 24:32
27. Ciwan Kapan, Friendship, 24:34
32. Cade Moshinsky, Friendship, 25:17
34. Bowen Whitlock, Watertown, 25:22
37. Dawson Huffaker, Friendship, 26:37
41. Isaiah Patterson, Friendship, 27:30
Team
1. Watertown, 20
3. Friendship, 53
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
Individual
1. Rafe Ater, Winfree Bryant, 13:15
3. John Hancock, Walter J. Baird, 13:40
4. Matthew Schrimpe, Friendship, 13:47
8. Kash Lindsey, Winfree Bryant, 14:00
9. Andrew Poston, Winfree Bryant, 14:00
10. Caleb Sellars, Walter J. Baird, 14:05
11. Braden Broomfield, Friendship, 14:22
12. Luke Poston, Winfree Bryant, 14:25
13. Seth Espenshade, Friendship, 14:28
14. Ezra Parrish, Friendship, 14:34
15. Dillon Whitlock, Watertown, 14:38
16. Mason Petty, Friendship, 14:41
21. Sam Schrimpe, Friendship, 15:00
25. Steven Debrah, Walter J. Baird, 16:06
26. Jordan Whitmore, Watertown, 16:21
30. Bauer Evans, Winfree Bryant, 16:53
35. Garrett Seaborn, Watertown, 17:37
36. Alex Stoffel, Watertown, 17:38
37. Eli Dubin, Walter J. Baird, 17:47
39. Lofton Cashion, Watertown, 17:58
40. Eli Chambers, Walter J. Baird, 17:59
42. Kendrick Lews, Winfree Bryant, 18:12
43. Mason Seaborn, Watertown, 18:33
44. Elias Walker, Watertown, 18:46
45. Wyatt O’Niel, Walter J. Baird, 19:29
46. Tyler Weeks, Winfree Bryant, 19:45
48. Avery Lawrence-Burress, Watertown, 20:04
49. Braylin Caruthers, Watertown, 20:37
50. Cooper Kuhl, Watertown, 20:37
54. Isaiah Neal, Walter J. Baird, 21:42
55. Easton Sims, Watertown, 21:55
56. Jayden Whitmore, Watertown, 22:33
57. Tyler Hinson, Watertown, 23:57
58. Clayton Copas, Watertown, 26.27
Team
1. Winfree Bryant, 56
2. Friendship, 58
5. Walter J. Baird, 101
6. Watertown, 131
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Individual
1. Reese Staggs, Friendship, 14:31
2. Addison Brummett, Walter J. Baird, 15:15
3. Rylee Rogers, Walter J. Baird, 15:36
4. Charleigh Jacobus, Winfree Bryant, 16:22
5. Melynn Boles, Winfree Bryant, 16:45
6. Kinsley Schwend, Watertown, 16:55
7. Sarah Skelton, Winfree Bryant, 17:12
9. Graelynn Scharmahorn, Winfree Bryant, 17:35
12. Lucia Wilson, Winfree Bryant, 17:59
13. Lilyana Poli, Walter J. Baird, 18:46
14. Claire Summar, Walter J. Baird, 19:18
18. Reagan Way, Walter J. Baird, 20:23
21. Aria Spradley, Walter J. Baird, 22:00
24. Annaleigh Bozza, Watertown, 23:32
25. Makayla Shipman, Winfree Bryant, 23:40
26. Ameila Tuner, Winfree Bryant, 23:51
28. Aleaha Parrish, Watertown, 24:14
29. Ella Saddler, Watertown, 24:50
Team Standing
1. Winfree Bryant, 27
2. Walter J. Baird, 37
