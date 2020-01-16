Friendship Christian's middle school girls whipped visiting Columbia Academy 40-8 Monday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Commanders led 13-0 following the first quarter and 21-2 at halftime.
Lily Maggard led the Lady Commanders with 15 points while I'Tynashia Bates threw in 13. Rylee Agee and Maddie Parrish each finished with four and Jacie Hawks and Liz Maggart two apiece.
