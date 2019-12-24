MT. JULIET -- Friendship Christian's middle school girls ran their winning streak to eight with a 37-30 win over Gladeville last Friday before losing to host Mt. Juliet 48-19 at Tommy Martin Gym.
The Lady Commanders led Gladeville 16-3 following the first quarter, 23-7 at halftime and 30-17 through three periods.
Lily Maggart led the Lady Commanders with nine points while Jacie Hawks had seven, Liz Maggart and Riley Agee six each, I'Tynashia Bates five and Maddie Parrish four.
Mt. Juliet jumped to a 12-7 first-quarter lead. The Lady Bears were up 25-7 at halftime as Friendship fell to 10-5.
Lilly Maggart led the Lady Commanders with eight points while Agee, Bates and Parrish each put in three.
Long's 26 leads Southside boys to homecoming win
Southside's boys celebrated homecoming last Thursday with a 44-25 triumph over DeKalb West.
Quin Long totaled 26 points to personally outscore the visitors as the Saints improved to 4-11.
Southside led 10-4 following the first quarter, 20-7 at halftime and 36-17 through three periods.
Long was supported by Caden Webber's nine points, Gus Parker's five and two each from Mason Bryan and Jake Ludovissie.
Southside will return from the holiday break Jan. 6 when Carroll-Oakland comes in for Eighth-Grade Night.
