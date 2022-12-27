FCS, MJ congregate at Watertown for AFLAC Classic

First-year Watertown coach Kevon Honeycutt and his Purple Tigers will be hosting the AFLAC Christmas Classic starting tomorrow and running through Friday. Four games will be played each day beginning at 3 p.m. in three facilities — both WHS gyms and Watertown Middle.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Friendship Christian’s boys had a, well, rather interesting experience trying to return home from last week’s tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.

After flying down to the Sunshine State, the Commanders played their three games, winning one to finish fourth. But before they could board the plane for their return trip home, wintry weather in much of the rest of the country caused flights to be canceled, including Friendship’s — twice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.