The first time John McNeal stepped foot on Friendship Christian’s baseball field, he was playing for Goodpasture.
Some 15 years later, he began coaching the Commanders on that field. Thirty years, three state championships, hundreds of wins and countless memories later, the field will have an official name for the first time — John McNeal Stadium.
The field, which had nothing more than a fence and dugouts in the late t’70s, will be christened during a pregame ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Saturday before the 4 p.m. game against Upperman.
“It was one of the few high school fields,” McNeal said Tuesday while en route to a road game at his alma mater, Goodpasture, whose field he also helped establish as the Cougars’ coach prior to returning to FCS in 1992. “Most of the fields that we played on when I was in high school were parks, city parks.”
FCS president Jon Shoulders, though he came to the Possumtown school well after McNeal, was a few grades behind him as a Goodpasture student.
“I got to witness how good of an athlete he was on the baseball field, on the football field as a quarterback and also on the basketball court,” Shoulders said. “John was a three-sport athlete and played everything well.”
Not only did McNeal help build the field at Goodpasture, he also helped establish the softball field at FCS during an earlier three-year tenure on Coles Ferry Pike from 1986-89. The Lady Commanders played at the old Oiler Park on the old fairgrounds where the Jimmy Floyd Family Center now sits before breaking in their on-campus facility in ’88. But it’s his work on the baseball field since assuming the reins of that program in the spring of ’93 which have it bearing little resemblance to the one on which he played as a Goodpasture Cougar.
“When I came back, over time, we tore down the dugouts,” McNeal said. “They were right up on the line. We also dug back in behind home plate that was just an old fence that everybody used to have… All the dirt from there we put behind the visiting football bleachers to keep it from being such a swamp. Then we built a wall.
“Just over time we built the bleachers. There were no bleachers. People sat in chairs. After building the dugouts, we built the wall down right and left field. We built the (outfield) fence. It used to be chainlink. Gradually over the years we just updated everything as we could.”
In addition, a concession stand serving baseball and football was built behind home plate. A locker room behind the home dugout on the third-base side (originally on the third-base side, the Commanders occupied the first-base side for a few years before returning to the other side) and a lounge, coaches’ room and pressbox was constructed above the dugout. Lights were installed a decade or so ago. The infield was completely turfed last year, which has enabled Friendship to move some road games to FCS when the other team’s field is too wet. Other teams also use it (Jo Byrns and Trousdale County played there Tuesday) when their fields have been compromised by weather.
“I can’t remember the order in which everything got built,” McNeal said. “It’s come a way. A lot of parents support and administration are willing to put in their time and money to make it one of the best, I think, stadiums in the state.”
But McNeal’s name isn’t being tacked on to the facility because he built it. It’s largely because of the teams who’ve played there and on the football field (which has been named Pirtle Field since it’s inception in the late ’70s) where McNeal coached from 1986-88 and returned in ’92, leading the Commanders to three state championships in that sport in addition to the three (TSSAA only recognizes two) in baseball. FCS also claims the 2005 baseball crown which the Commanders lost to a team which had to vacate the title due to the use of an ineligible player. TSSAA elected to leave that championship vacant, but Friendship recognizes that squad as the champs. There is no dispute about the titles in 2007 and ’13.
“I take a little pride in what we’ve been able to do,” McNeal said. “I tell people all that we did is not for me, and the parents. We all move on. I’ll move on and it’ll be there for somebody else.
“When I left there the first time, I’ll be honest, I left because I wasn’t sure there was a commitment… I wanted the program not only to be good, but to have the facilities. I just wasn’t sure where the commitment was for that. When I came back three years later, there had been some change on the board, changes in the administration and I saw a buy-in from their end that they were willing to support. Then it just takes getting the right people. The parents are the ones who are usually financially behind it… That started slowly from building a football practice field, we didn’t have that… Each couple of years things were happening when I came back over the whole program. We got the hitting facility.
“I look back and see a lot of things that wasn’t there that I see there now and take a little pride in what we’ve been able to do — the administration, the parents… Of course, the kids are the most important thing, but it’s nice to have nice things for them.”
While McNeal credited administration and parents for building the facilities, coaches and players made the on-field success possible.
“You’re only as good as your players,” McNeal said. “That’s true anywhere. If somebody tells you different, they’re wrong.”
Because of his 33 years in football and nearing the end of his 30th in baseball, McNeal, who is also the school’s athletic director, likely has career numbers which dwarf any other Wilson County coach in those sports, just on longevity alone. And longevity rarely comes without success. And also because after spending the first decade of his career going from David Lipscomb to Goodpasture to Friendship back to Goodpasture before returning to FCS and settled down.
“I decided I got both sports I wanted, football and baseball,” said McNeal, now 61. “We made some goals. Baseball was not at the point football was. Football had never won a playoff game, so there was a little more looking to achieve there… They had been pretty good in baseball even before I took it.
“It’s been very enjoyable. I tell people all the time, coaching baseball has helped me in the longevity of football. Those who strictly do football, the years can pile up quicker if that’s all you’re doing. I get away from it. It’s a grind and I get away from it. The kids are different. Coaching them in football and baseball is totally a different environment. Doing both has kept me energized for both sports.”
The numbers are staggering. His baseball record through Tuesday’s 12-2 loss at Goodpasture stood at 776-317 (15-10 this season) with a state runner-up finish (in 2011, plus the TSSAA-recognized ’05), 11 state tournament appearances, 18 region championships and 26 district titles, numbers which put him in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame two years ago. His Commander football teams have 266 wins which include three state championships and two runners-up. That’s 1,042 wins, not counting those softball victories from the late ‘80s.
But those are win-and-loss numbers. He said the numbers he cares about more are those which represent the players whose lives he has touched. Coaches who’ve spent years at a single place develop an extended family to the one they go home to every night (McNeal’s three grown daughters attended FCS and often spent gamedays with him in the dugout and on the sideline). From Mike Krzyzewski at Duke to Woody Hunt at Cumberland — those coaches have former players who have bonded with their program over the years and stay connected.
“I tell them all the time, ‘Guys, I don’t do it because of football or because of baseball, I’ve had enough of that for a lifetime,’ ” McNeal said. “Don’t get me wrong, I still love it. But I do it because of kids. I hope I have a part of helping them grow. When I look back and see them get married and have kids, I’ve got quite a few of them now I’m coaching some of them. If I can have a hand in that, I’ve done my job.”
“All great coaches, first and foremost, it’s about the relationships with the students,” Shoulders said. “And they pour into their lives. And because they’re so well respected by the student-athletes, they want to play well for them. They want to please them. And then it becomes reciprocating. As they graduate and move on, they want to come back to the coach and honor him.
“And part of that, honoring John with the naming of this field, is letting him know how special he is.”
