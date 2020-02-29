Playing on the Pirtle Field’s artificial turf, Friendship Christian’s middle school boys shut out Portland 7-0 Monday night.
Landon Williams scored twice and Braden Broomfield, Colby Jones, Dayton Burton, Oliver Wood and Billy Young once each for the Commanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.