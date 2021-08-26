NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian dropped a 3-0 decision at St. Cecilia on Tuesday.
Kyla Scharfman led the Lady Commanders with 11 digs, five aces, two kills and an assist while Reise Huckaby had 17 assists, 12 digs and a kill; Ava Grace Kennedy 10 digs and four kills and Kennedy Scharfman five kills and four digs.
Friendship is scheduled to return to action Monday at Mt. Juliet Christian
Lady Saints fall in five on the roadNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a five-set match at Nashville Christian on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles prevailed 25-18, 25-19, 17-25, 24-26, 16-14.
Davey Slaughter led the Lady Saints with 16 kills, 14 digs and five aces while Catherine Powell produced 11 digs and three aces, Keely Sellers 23 digs and Ellie Gee 21 assists as MJCA slipped to 2-2 for the season and District 4-IIIA.
Friendship falls to Nashville ChristianFriendship Christian fell short to visiting Nashville Christian 23-25, 25-17, 29-27, 25-21 in District 4-IIA volleyball Monday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Reise Huckaby had 41 assists, 16 digs, four kills and an ace for Friendship while Ava Grace Kennedy collected 18 digs, 15 kills and two aces; Kyla Scharfman 15 digs, six kills and three aces; Maggie Kane 27 digs and an ace and Kendra Hackett 11 kills and four digs.
Friendship went 3-2 in last weekend’s Bulldog Bash in Smyrna to finish third. The Lady Commanders played at St. Cecilia in Nashville on Tuesday and will return to Smyrna and Murfreesboro this weekend for the Mid Tenn Classic.
MJCA downs Davidson in three
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian swept visiting Davidson Academy 25-22, 25-15, 26-24 Monday night.
Davey Slaughter led the Lady Saints with 14 kills, 12 digs, three aces and two blocks while Emma Bobbitt totaled 10 kills and two aces. Keely Sellers had a career-high 18 digs while Ellie Gee set up 17 assists as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 2-1 for the season and District 4-IIA play.
