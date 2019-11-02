FCS teacher strikes gold in France

Greg Armstrong has combined two passions in life -- running and mission work -- which have taken the Friendship Christian School teacher/cross country coach around the globe.
A noted distance runner who uses his talent in that field to help with the Run4Water ministry which works to provide water for third world countries and other poor areas, Armstrong found something else last weekend during the 24-Hour Ultra World Championships in Albi, France -- gold.
Armstrong was part of Team USA which won the gold medal in the event in which the team which tallies the most mileage in 24 hours wins. He indicated some of his teammates had more to do with winning gold than he did after logging 130 miles.
"It wasn't my best race, but as a team we won gold," said Armstrong, who turned 46 two days after returning home. "We push each other to run the farthest.
"We had three runners who ran incredible races and had personal-best timesnd that enabled us to win gold."
Armstrong said runners had to qualify for the national team at qualifying races with the top six making Team USA.
"I ran a (qualifying) race in December (in Arizona) last year," he said. "I ran 155.1 miles in 24 hours and that's how I qualified to be on the US team."
Team USA was expected to medal, but not gold.
"Japan was the heavy favorite going into the event," Armstrong said. "We didn't have the greatest numbers."
Maybe not going in, but they did at the end of the event, which sent Armstrong and the U.S. 6 to the podium, Olympic-style, to receive their gold medals.
"I guess for any athlete to represent your country in a world championship, when you win, your flag is above all the others and they play your national anthem," Armstrong said. "That's a special moment."
As for future races, Armstrong may not try this one again, but he has more on his to-do list despite an admitted age factor.
"I'm going to take some time off," he said. "I've had a particularly busy year running. I may take some time off and think about whether I want to try for the team again. If you focus on this event, it prevents you from pursuing other goals.
"On my bucket list is the 1,000K. There's only been a few Americans who have run more than 600 miles in six days. That's my next goal. That's a pretty lofty goal. I'm going to have to train for that race. That's a little different from training for the 24-hour event."
