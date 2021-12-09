Friendship Christian senior linebacker Noah Tidwell has been named East Region Defensive Most Valuable Player while sophomore Tyson Wolcott is co-Offensive Back of the Year.
Wolcott, who shared the honor with King’s Academy’s Nakelin McAfee, ran for 906 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games this past season.
Tidwell, who moved to inside linebacker from defensive line this season, finished with 44 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Representing the Commanders on the all-region team are Zachary Elliott, Reid Powers, Cason Carman, Garrett Weekly, Chase Eakes, Brock Montgomery and Landon Williams.
