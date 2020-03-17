ALCOA — Kohl Finch homered and Jake Ferguson pitched five innings for Lebanon in a 6-1 win over Alcoa last Friday in the Play For A Cure Tournament.
Ferguson allowed a run on two hits and no walks while striking out six in five innings. Jake Jewell threw the final two frames.
Finch homered in the fifth among his two hits. Copeland Bradford went 3-for-4.
Lebanon scored a run in the third inning, two in the fourth and three in the fifth, finishing with seven hits. Alcoa, which had four hits, tallied in the sixth.
Blue Devils hold off Morristown EastSEVIERVILLE — Lebanon saw an eight-run lead dwindle to two before escaping with an 8-6 win over Morristown East last Thursday in the Play For A Cure Tournament at Sevier County.
Kohl Finch’s second-inning sacrifice fly staked Lebanon to a 1-0 lead before seven Blue Devils crossed the plate in the third. Finch, Chase Birdwell, Luke Bradshaw, Eli Carson and Will Burruss had RBI in the big inning, with Birdwell and Bradshaw going deep. Bradshaw banged out two of the Blue Devils’ six hits.
Morristown East came back with three-sports in the fifth and seven innings, finishing with six hits.
Nick Maggart pitched four innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Finch, Bryce Fuller and Skylar Metcalf followed from the bullpen.
Watertown loses one-run games in East TennesseeMARYVILLE — White County scored in the fourth inning Saturday to edge Watertown 4-3 in the Play For A Cure Tournament at Heritage High School.
A day earlier, the Purple Tigers dropped a nine-inning 2-1 decision to Rhea County, also at Heritage.
White County broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the fourth inning.
Both teams had put up three-spots in the first inning.
Carter Brown and Kendal Bayse each banged out two of the Tigers’ eighth hits.
Brady Watts pitched four innings and Brayden Cousino two for the Tigers, each striking out three, as they combined to allow seven hits.
Rhea County scored in the bottom of the ninth inning off Alec Whitlock to walk off with the win.
Bayse pitched eight innings for Watertown, fanning five and allowing eight hits. He had to work around four errors.
Brown drove in Watertown’s run in the fifth inning to tie the score 1-1. Rhea County went up 1-0 in the second. Brandon Watts and Kaden Seay each had two of the Tigers’ eight hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.