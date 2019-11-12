Fetcho's racing consistency pays off

Lebanon racer Dylan Fetcho methodically marched his way to a second-place finish in the recently-completed championship battle at Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway, and also picked up a third-place title trophy at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.
The strong runs in Pensacola are reason for optimism as Fetcho prepares to return to Five Flags next month to compete in the nation's premier short-track event, the 52nd annual Snowball Derby.
In the past, a victory in that race has propelled several young drivers to national stardom.
"It's an important race," says Fetcho, a Wilson Central High grad who works for his father Scott's Precision Auto Body in Lebanon. "I'm excited about it."
Qualifying for the race and related events will be held Dec. 4-7, capped with the feature Snowball Derby on the 8th.
Fetcho will pilot a new car fielded by Stacy Crain, an associate at Fairgrounds Speedway.
"I've driven some races for Stacy this year, and we decided to pool our teams and resources," Fetcho says. "I'll have a good car and good equipment for the Snowball. It's another reason why I'm optimistic about our chances."
In last year's Snowball Derby, Fetcho was running a strong 6th when he was caught up in a crash. He was not injured, but his car was demolished.
"Losing our race car was a big setback, financially," Fetcho says.
Does he dwell on last year's disappointment as he plans his Snowball return?
"No," he says, "That's in the past. I try not to think about it."
In addition to racing at Nashville and Pensacola, Fetcho this year also competed at tracks in Montgomery, Ala., and Memphis. He didn't win a feature, but he finished in the top five in most of the races, and never out of the top 10.
His one victory came at Veterans Motorplex at Highland Rim, in the only race he ran at the Ridegtop track.
One win might not sound like much for a driver who accumulated an estimated 150 victories over the years in karts, Legends and other lower-level series, but Fetcho says racing in top divisions in three states has its satisfactions along with its challenges.
"We ran against some great competition and turned in consistently high finishes," he says. "Overall, it was a good season."
Dylan's father Scott, a successful racer until he retired to assist his son's efforts, said he would give the season a "decent" grade.
"We traveled a lot, had some good finishes, and were consistent," he said. "I'd say it was a pretty good season."
Scott said the Snowball Derby represents a chance for his son to shine on a national stage.
"It's a big race that gets a lot of attention around the country," he said. "We had a good run going last year until the crash. It was just bad luck. Hopefully we can have another good race this time -- along with some better luck."
Larry Woody is The Democrat's motorsports writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
