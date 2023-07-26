Cumberland director of athletic training Katie Arnold has announced the hiring of Abbi Field as an assistant athletic trainer.
Field will assist with the day-to-day operations for the care of 700-plus student-athletes across Cumberland’s campus while being the main contact for women’s soccer, women’s basketball, track and fieldand cross country.
For the past two years, Field has finished up her master of science in advanced athletic training degree at the University of South Carolina. Fields served as a head athletic trainer for South Carolina beach volleyball. She coordinated care for 23 student-athletes as well as served as a preceptor to master’s students in the program. Field also worked a clinical rotation with Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, South Carolina where she provided athletic training coverage for over 400 student-athletes.
Prior to her time at South Carolina, Field received her bachelor of science in athletic training from Ithaca College in New York. Field worked as an athletic training student at Ithaca engaging in evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for Ithaca’s men’s soccer, men’s lacrosse, women’s volleyballand women’s lacrosse programs.
“I’m excited to bring another female on the staff to balance out the ratio for athletic care for our athletes,” Arnold said. “Her background as a women’s basketball player will help tremendously. We are excited to bring her in with her different levels of experience and see how she helps our department grow.”
Field played basketball for four years for the Bombers. She played in 89 career games with 294 points and 191 rebounds. Field graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ithaca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.