Seedings have been finalized for the inaugural Wilson County Middle School Basketball Tournament to be held this weekend at Carroll-Oakland (boys) and Southside (girls) schools.
A committee met Tuesday morning and, after accounting for each team's in-county and overall records and perceived level of competition, seeded both nine-team tournaments, which will be flighted into Class AAA (top four seeds) and AA (seeds 5-9), according to Wilson County Schools health services supervisor Chuck Whitlock, who also serves as the system's athletic director.
Single-elimination tournaments will be played Saturday at both sites with championship games in both classes held Sunday afternoon.
Seeded teams on the boys' side are: 1. Mt. Juliet, 2. Walter J. Baird, 3. Tuckers Crossroads, 4. West Wilson, 5. Winfree Bryant, 6. Carroll-Oakland, 7. Southside, 8. Watertown, 9. Gladeville.
On the girls' side are: 1. Walter J. Baird, 2. Mt. Juliet, 3. Watertown, 4. Gladeville, 5. Winfree Bryant, 6. West Wilson, 7. Carroll-Oakland, 8. Southside, 9. Tuckers Crossroads.
At both locations, the 8-9-seeded game will be played at 10 a.m., with the winner facing No. 5 at 1 p.m. In between, 6 vs. 7 will be played at 11:30 a.m. The 1-4 will meet at 2:30 p.m., followed by 2-3 at 4.
The AA finals will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by the AAA championship at 3:30.
Regular-season champions -- WJB girls for the large, Watertown girls small, Mt. Juliet boys large and Tuckers Crossroads boys small -- will be acknowledged prior to their first game Saturday, Whitlock said.
Frewin's shootingleads Baird boys towin at West Wilson
MT. JULIET -- Three Blue Devils scored in double figures Tuesday night as Walter J. Baird's boys tuned up for this weekend's Wilson County Tournament with a 50-41 win at West Wilson.
Christian Frewin fired in four three-pointers to lead Baird with 16 points while Drew East added 11. Garrett Oliver's 10 included a pair of triples. Brent Duke finished with five points, Easton Spurlock four, Jordan Jewell two and Micah Smith a free throw as the Blue Devils improved to 9-5.
Johnny Pfefferle fired in four triples of his own to lead West Wilson with 16 points while Braxton Corey collected 11, Evan Jordan seven, Towan Siler five and Ashton Kirkendoll two.
Golden Bears blitz Winfree Bryant in second quarter
Mt. Juliet Middle's boys rolled to a 50-24 triumph at Winfree Bryant on Monday night.
The teams were tied 7-7 following the first quarter before the Golden Bears broke the game open with a 14-0 second to go up 21-7 by halftime. It was 31-12 going into the fourth.
Niko Duffie dropped in 11 points for Mt. Juliet while K.K West scored 17 for Winfree Bryant.
Long leads Southside to Eighth-Grade Night win
Southside's boys celebrated Eighth-Grade Night with a 30-23 triumph over Carroll-Oakland.
Quin Long led the Saints with 18 points as Southside improved to 5-11. Caden Webber scored seven, Gus Parker three and Freddie Robertson two.
Carroll-Oakland led 5-4 following the first quarter before Southside edged in front 10-9 by halftime. The Saints widened the margin to 21-13 going into the fourth.
Southside will travel to Gladeville tonight in the regular-season finale, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m., before the Wilson County Tournament this weekend. Carroll-Oakland will host the boys' tournament
See Field/Page B2
while Southside will have the girls.
FCS girls drop weekend pair on road
Friendship Christian's middle school girls dropped a 32-24 overtime decision at Donelson Christian last Saturday afternoon, a day after being defeated at Davidson Academy 23-14.
Haley Montes led DCA with 12 points.
I'Tynashia Bates also scored 12 points to lead the Lady Commanders. Maddie Parrish produced seven points while Liz Maggart managed three and Belle Nokes two.
Jalciyah Cawthon's 11 points led Davidson Academy.
Lily Maggart led the Lady Commanders with eight points while Bates threw in three, Rylee Agee two and Jacie Hawks a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.