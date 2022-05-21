WATERTOWN — York Institute has some talented pitching. But a series of fifth-inning errors opened the door for Watertown to score three runs on the way to a 5-2 win in the Region 3-2A final.
The first two Tigers had struck out against Elijah Garrett trailing 2-1. K. J. Wood singled and Kaden Seay walked. But Whitlock reached on an error as the tying run scored. A double error enabled Watertown to take the lead and add insurance for a 4-2 lead.
That was enough for Watertown’s “Johnny Wholestaff” to get the job done. Kendal Bayse, the third of the Tiger quartet, pitched the top of the fifth inning for the win as the Purple improved to 24-9 going into last night’s home sectional against Community.
Watertown took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Seay walked and came home on Caleb Bennett’s single to left field. The Tigers added another insurance score in the sixth on an error.
Bears outscored 6-4 in 5-4A finalHENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning of a 6-4 win over Mt. Juliet in the Region 5-4A championship game Wednesday night at Drakes Creek Park.
The Commandos took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on an error.
Mt. Juliet in the third on RBI singles by Joey Losurdo and Tannor Meyer and a fielder’s choice by Justin Lee.
Golden Bear coach Zach Tompkins went with the pitching-by-committee approach. Opener Roman Petricca pitched the first 1 2/3 innings. Noah Ilias took the loss with two runs allowed on five hits in two innings.
Hendersonville outhit Mt. Juliet 12-7 as the Commandos booked a home sectional game last night while Mt. Juliet traveled with a 28-10-1 record to 19-14 Centennial with the winner advancing to next week’s state tournament.
