Cumberland will open up play in Bowling Green, Ky., against the new No. 3-seed Georgetown College at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mid-South Conference baseball tournament’s final bracket.
The Phoenix and Tigers will be the second game of the day at the Bowling Green Hot Rods Stadium. Cumberland and Georgetown did not meet in the regular season. Cumberland enter the game after winning a 2-1 series with Thomas More on the road and the Tigers fresh off a sweep over Pikeville.
Freed-Hardeman and the University of the Cumberlands are the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the bracket and receive a bye in the first game. Freed-Hardeman awaits the winner of No. 4-seed Bethel and No. 5 seed Campbellsville. Cumberlands will take on the winner of our game on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
The loser of the Georgetown and Cumberland game will play Friday afternoon at 4.
Phoenix hold off saints to advanceCRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — The Cumberland bullpen held off a scrappy Thomas More team, 5-4, last Saturday to win the Mid-South Conference Opening Round series and advance to the final site of the Championships in Bowling Green.
No. 10-seed Cumberland was helped by 4.2 innings on the mound by Ian Schilling and Ethan Torres in relief. Schilling came on and induced an inning-ending double play and Torres picked up a seven-out save for his fourth this season.
A few timely hits by the Phoenix helped push them over the top. Senior shortstop Nathan Vaughn delivered the game-winning hit on an RBI single in the seventh.
Trevor Muzzi (5-3) picked up the win on the mound throwing 4.1 innings. Muzzi allowed five hits and walked five batters, but just gave up three runs.
Santrel Farmer picked up three hits while Chewy Sanders, Tyner Hughes, Nolan Machibroda, Vaughn, and Tyler Stokes each had two hits apiece. Stokes hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. The Phoenix left 16 runners on base, but the Phoenix arms picked up the slack to hold on for the win.
The Saints struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Derek Atwood hit a double in the gap to put runners on first and second allowing Jacob Caruso to hit a two-RBI single for an early 2-0 lead.
With two outs in the second, a defensive miscue by Aiden Reverman in center field on a ball hit from Jayden Hanna allowed Stokes to come in and score for the first Phoenix run. Hanna ended up on second base on the error. Sanders laced a ball through the left single allowing Hanna to score and Machibroda blooped an RBI single to left for a 3-2 lead.
In the fourth, Stokes blasted a 3-2 breaking ball for a solo home run, his 11th of the season, to extend the Phoenix lead.
Muzzi was pulled in the fifth inning after he gave up a solo shot to Brett Benzinger and issued a walk to the next batter, but Schilling induced an inning-ending double play ball to get out of a jam.
Angel Mendoza hit a one-out single in the seventh inning and Farmer singled to center, moving courtesy-runner Corey Perkins to second. Vaughn, down in the count 0-2, roped a single through the left side to score Perkins, which wound up being the game-winning run.
Gavin Pearson doubled in a run in the bottom half of the inning to keep the game close, 5-4, but Ethan Torres entered with two-outs in the seventh and shut down the Saints allowing just two runners to reach via the base on balls for the seven out save.
Cumberland, more split doubleheaderCRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Cumberland split its Mid-South Conference Opening Round doubleheader against Thomas More 1-1 last Friday.
he Phoenix won game one 16-5 but fell in game two 6-5, setting up Saturday’s rubber match.
Game OneCole Eigenhuis picked up the win on the mound in game one, throwing seven complete innings with seven strikeouts. He only surrendered one walk and eight hits with two earned runs. Six different hitters recorded multi-hit games for Cumberland in game one. Nolan Machibroda led the way with a grand slam and seven RBIs while Angel Mendoza had a team-high four hits.
Cumberland’s bats wasted no time in game one as Jayden Hanna started them off with a lead-off double to the left-center wall. Chewy Sanders stepped into the box next and sent a ground ball up the middle that found its way into center field to bring home Hanna from second, giving the Phoenix an early 1-0 lead.
After a one-two-three inning from Eigenhuis, Cumberland’s offense exploded for a five-run second inning. Mendoza got Cumberland started with a lead-off single and Corey Perkins came in to pinch run. Perkins advanced to second on a balk, Farmer reached on an error, and Vaughn walked to load the bases with nobody out. Tyler Stokes came up next and ripped an RBI single to centerfield for the first run of the inning. A wild pitch brought home Farmer from third and an RBI groundout from Sanders pushed across the third run in the inning. The Phoenix pushed another run across on Thomas More’s second error of the game. Machibroda capped the big inning off with an RBI single to right field, giving the Phoenix a 6-0 lead.
Two walks and an error helped load the bases for the Phoenix with one out in the third inning, bringing up Machibroda. The recently announced Mid-South Conference Player of the Year blasted a grand slam over the right-field wall to give the Phoenix a 10-0 lead over the Saints.
Thomas More found two out life in the bottom of the fourth inning where they scored two runs on three singles and a hit batter.
Cumberland responded quickly in the fifth inning after a walk and a single put runners on the corners to start the inning. Hanna helped push a run across on a bunt single and Sanders followed it up with an RBI single to left field. The Phoenix scratched two more runs across in the inning on back-to-back RBI groundouts to give them a 14-2 lead.
The Saints added two runs in the fifth on two Cumberland errors and one run in the sixth on a third error to bring the score to 14-5.
Sanders led off the seventh inning with a double for his third hit of the game but was out at third in a rundown on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Tyner Hughes. Later in the inning, Machibroda drove in his seventh run of the game on an RBI single to center field. Two batters later, Mendoza drove in Machibroda from third with a single to bring Cumberland’s lead to 16-5.
Eigenhuis stayed in to pitch for the Phoenix in the bottom of the seventh and retired the side in order to give Cumberland a 16-5 run-rule win.
Game TwoCumberland could not get the bats going in game two as they picked up five total hits as a team. Machibroda led the Phoenix offensively, adding two hits and four RBIs to his impressive totals on the day.
Daniel Alvarez got the ball on the mound to start game one, pitching 5.1 innings with three strikeouts. Alvarez allowed nine hits and gave up three earned runs. Alex Smith pitched 3.1 innings in relief while giving up one run on two hits and collecting two strikeouts.
Thomas More got off to a hot start in game two after scoring one run in the first and two in the second to give them a 3-0 lead after two innings of play.
After pitching five shutout innings, the Phoenix finally got to Landen Scott in the top of the sixth. Stokes got the inning started with a double to left-center field and back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Hughes. Hughes sent a deep sac fly into center field, advancing all Cumberland base runners and forcing a Saints pitching change. Zach Dugan came in to pitch in relief and the first batter he faced was Machibroda. Machibroda hit a rocket single up the middle to drive in a pair of runs and tie the game 3-3.
The Saints responded in the bottom half of the inning with two runs after Gavin Pearson hit a bases-loaded double to help Thomas More retake the lead 5-3.
Cumberland found two-out magic in the top of the eighth inning when Machibroda stepped back in the box with a runner on first. Machibroda did not disappoint as he blasted an opposite-field two-run home run over the left-field wall to tie the game at 5-5.
Thomas More started off the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff walk and got a balk call on a pickoff attempt by Smith to advance the runner to second base.
Smith forced the next batter to fly out to center and followed it up with a ground out to third to get two quick outs. The next batter came up to plate and worked a deep count against Smith to draw a walk and put two runners on. Unfortunately for the Phoenix, Gavin Vogelgesang hit a low line drive into center field that found the grass in front of a diving Santrel Farmer to walk it off and win 6-5.
